The 2024 NFL Draft will forever be known for its historic run on offensive players in the first round—an onslaught that saw a record 23 offensive players taken, including a record 14 consecutive to start things off.

The player that put a stop to all of that? UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu, when he was taken by the Indianapolis Colts with the 15th pick. And with that, the Colts might have a game-changer on the defensive side of the ball for the next decade.

The Athletic's James Boyd, who follows the Colts as a beat writer, had high praise for Latu after rookie camp from May 10-12 and commented on a post from the Colts' official Twitter account of Latu blowing past an offensive tackle during a team drill.

This rep was pretty much like all of the others #Colts DE Laiatu Latu had during the first two days of rookie minicamp. He was just on a completely different level, which is to be expected from a first-round pick. Very interested to see him in regular camp against better comp.

According to Boyd, Latu pushed himself to an extreme level on the second day of minicamp too:

Laiatu Latu promised to give the Colts everything. On his second day of rookie minicamp, the first-round pick puked after emptying the tank at West 56th Street.

While some may look at first-round picks as the most likely to feel entitled upon entering the NFL, that clearly isn't the case with the hard-working Latu. Just, maybe don't work quite that hard every time out there.

Latu Drew Comparisons to NFL All-Pro in Pre-Draft Process

Latu was the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year with 13.0 sacks in 2023

Latu's dream of NFL stardom was almost taken away from him after a neck injury following his freshman season at the University of Washington in 2019. Latu missed two entire years, in 2020 and 2021, before then-Washington head coach Jimmy Lake announced Latu had been "medically retired."

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Laiatu Latu snapped a five-year streak of UCLA not having a player selected in the first round. The last time UCLA players were taken in the first round was 2018, when quarterback Josh Rosen (No. 10, Arizona Cardinals) and offensive tackle Kolton Miller (No. 15, Oakland Raiders) were both selected.

Latu and his family sought different medical opinions on his neck and he was eventually cleared to play. He was the nation's most dominant pass rusher over the last two seasons with 23.5 combined sacks. In 2023, Latu led the Pac-12 with 13.0 sacks on the way to being named a unanimous AP All-American and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Latu, 6-foot-5 and 259 pounds, also ran the 40-yard dash in 4.64 seconds at the NFL combine in February. He was compared to five-time NFL All-Pro and 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the pre-draft process by respected NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein.

The Colts are desperate for pass-rush help—the franchise hasn't had a player in double-digit sacks since Justin Houston (11.5 sacks) in 2019. Latu will make sure to change that in 2024.

