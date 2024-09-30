Manchester United suffered a dismal defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford yesterday afternoon, with Mark Goldbridge claiming that 'the pressure swallowed Joshua Zirkzee up', as the striker failed to make an impact for the Red Devils in the game.

An early goal from Brennan Johnson and a controversial red card for Bruno Fernandes gave United a mountain to climb before half-time, and things didn't go much better in the second period for Erik ten Hag's men. Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke added to the away side's tally, with Ange Postecoglou's team claiming all three points in an emphatic manner, in a result that saw the Lillywhites move three points ahead of United.

Zirkzee, who arrived from Bologna in the summer for £36.5 million, produced an absent display for the hosts, managing just 19 touches before being hooked on the stroke of half-time for Mason Mount.

Goldbridge: Pressure Swallowed Zirkzee Up

The striker took just one shot

After scoring 11 Serie A goals for Italy's surprise package last season, Bologna, Zikrzee earned a blockbuster move to United in the summer window, added to Ten Hag's ensemble to provide cover and competition for Rasmus Hojlund. With Hojlund out for the entirety of the season thus far until yesterday with a knee injury, Zirkzee has perhaps played more minutes early in his spell in Manchester than he might've expected.

Since scoring the winner on his debut against Fulham in the Premier League's curtain raiser, the Dutchman has failed to make a telling contribution in the final third for United. The 23-year-old, clearly suffering from a lack of confidence, delivered an abject performance in the Red Devils' defeat to Spurs yesterday.

Writing on X about Zirkzee's outing against the North Londoners, the United Stand presenter Goldbridge commented on the pressure of playing for the prestigious English club:

With United on the back foot for much of the first half, Zirkzee struggled to impose himself on the game. The number nine took just one shot, managed just one touch in the opposition penalty area and completed just eight passes in his 45-minute outing, before being sacrificed for Mount following Fernandes' dismissal.

Zirkzee Statistics vs Spurs Minutes Played 45 Touches 19 Touches in Opposition Box 1 Shots 1 Accurate Passes 8/11 (73%) Tackles Won 0/1 (0%)

Two Players Shone For United Against Spurs

Onana and Garnacho produced respectable performances

While Zirkzee underwhelmed, two United players produced respectable performances for Ten Hag. According to journalist Henry Winter, Andre Onana and Alejandro Garnacho were the only players in a red shirt 'to emerge with their reputation in tact'.

Onana generated a spirited performance in between the sticks for the home side, making seven saves and essentially preventing United from suffering a humiliating defeat. Meanwhile, Garnacho was the FA Cup winners' only real attacking threat, providing a consistent out-ball for the Red Devils. The Argentine took three shots, hitting the woodwork with one of them, and managed six touches in the opposition penalty area.

All Statistics via FotMob - correct as of 30/09/2024