Concacaf is investigating an incident of alleged hate speech towards Colorado Rapids defender Chidozie Awaziem in Tuesday's Concacaf Champions Cup tie between the Rapids and MLS rivals Los Angeles FC .

The alleged incident took place late in Colorado's 1-0 loss, with Awaziem seemingly pleading with referee Pierre-Luc Lauziere to take action. Lauziere spoke with both benches and both captains, but the game continued as the Rapids looked to equalize in the dying moments.

Following the final whistle, the Nigerian defender remained visibly upset and approached LAFC defender Sergi Pacencia.

Awaziem did not speak to the media after the game, but Colorado head coach Chris Armas told reporters that a "derogatory term" was used and that his player has the club's full support.

“It was an incident that happened on the field,” Armas said. “Our player, Chidozie Awaziem, was pretty clear and upset at a derogatory term that he said – look he was clear about what was said, and to not say everything, our club, myself are fully behind our players.

"We’ll support him with any investigation (that) will further find out what exactly went down. But he was visibly upset, and that was the stoppage."

Awaziem, 28, joined the Rapids over the winter after spending the second half of the 2024 season with FC Cincinnati .