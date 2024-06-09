Highlights The Mavericks need an additional reliable scorer besides their dynamic duo of Luka Doncic or Kyrie Irving for success.

Boston can distribute scoring among multiple players, unlike Dallas' reliance on Doncic and Irving.

Improvements in three-point shooting and defensive strategies are crucial for the Mavs to bounce back in Game 2.

It's a tough balancing act when you're the primary scorer and facilitator, but Luka Dončić desperately needed to be more aggressive during the 1st quarter of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. He went 3-of-6 and finished the quarter with seven points.

The Celtics were able to set the tone on both ends of the floor early and never looked back as they cruised to a 107-89 win in Game 1. Don't count the Mavs out just yet after one game. They were able to bounce back after Game 1 losses to the LA Clippers during the 1st round and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Semifinals.

The Mavs have to get back to the basics and try to do what they do best. They need to find a way to get lobs for Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, and PJ Washington. The Mavs also have to knock down their three-pointers, especially if they are getting wide open looks. In the six games they lost during the postseason, Dallas has shot 32.1 percent from downtown, which means that their threes must fall at a consistent rate if they plan on getting back in the series.

After watching the Mavericks tear defenses apart all postseason, it was impressive how the Celtics were able to limit them offensively. They have enough size and speed on the perimeter to pull off switching with more regularity, and that took Doncic away from being able to gain momentum towards the basket.

The Mavs also have to stop switching smaller players onto Kristaps Porzingis. Mavs head coach Jason Kidd will have to adjust his lineups accordingly to ensure there are no apparent mismatches for the Celtics to take advantage of. They won't be able to stop Doncic from scoring, but the Celtics are going to make him work for it on the offensive end and also make it tough for him on the defensive end as well.

The game plan to limit Doncic's playmaking was also brilliant, as they held him to just one assist. The Mavs have to be concerned about what they have to improve on going into Game 2. There is a lot to analyze and correct, but if any team can do it, the Mavs can pull it off as they have responded well after losses all postseason.

Will Kyrie Irving's Struggle Continue in Game 2?

The star guard has to figure out how to get going offensively.

Kyrie Irving's struggles is something that we didn't expect to see in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Largely responsible for the Mavs offensive production along with Doncic, Irving was held to just 12 points on 6-of-19 from the field. It's difficult to imagine Irving missing the mark like that for the rest of the series. He just missed shots, and a lot of them were open looks he usually makes.

Kyrie Irving Stats — Game 1 of 2024 NBA Finals PTS 12 AST 2 3P 0-5 +/- -19

There is no need for concern or panic because shot creators like Irving will find an answer. Sometimes good players have bad games. It happens to the best, but what matters most is how he responds in Game 2. The good news for the Mavericks is that they are 5-0 in the playoffs after coming off a loss despite Irving only averaging 18.8 points and 5.8 assists in those wins.

The difference between the Celtics and the Mavs is that they have to rely on Doncic and Irving to both have outstanding performances in order for them to win. The Mavs are tough to beat when they are both knocking down shots, but there is very little room for error. If either one has a bad game, it could be disastrous for Dallas.

The Celtics, on the other hand, have plenty of scoring options who can give them 20-plus points or at least score in double-figures. Irving is one of the greatest NBA Finals performers in history and the numbers prove it. Game 1 was the worst Finals performance of his career, and we will have to see how he responds in Game 2.

Kyrie Irving - NBA Finals Career Stats GP 14 PPG 26.6 RPG 4.1 APG 4.1

Do the Mavericks Rely Too Much on Doncic and Irving?

Who will emerge as an x-factor and help the Mavs get back in the series?

It's evident that the Mavs need someone other than their dynamic duo to step up for them. There are no guarantees that either one of them will have a huge game every time out. Dallas needs another reliable scoring option to help lighten the load and take the pressure off their stars.

Doncic finished Game 1 with 30 points, and the second leading scorer on the team was Washington, who ended up with 14 points. Mavs guard Jaden Hardy also made a nice contribution off the bench, scoring 13 points in only 11 minutes.

Mavericks Potential X-Factors in NBA Finals Player PPG Jaden Hardy 4.8 PJ Washington 13.7 Maxi Kleber 4.6 Tim Hardaway Jr. 4.2

The 14 points Washington scored were right around his average, but he may be encouraged to shoot more and to try assert himself, especially in the low post.

Hardy ended up with more points than minutes played and Kidd should strongly consider giving him more playing time. Hardy is a streaky shooter and can find other ways to score if he is given a longer leash going forward if he continues to earn his trust.

Maxi Kleber, who recently returned during the Western Conference Finals, could give the Mavs a boost on offense. Kleber was once a huge contributor to the Mavs offense, but he has struggled to remain healthy. He just has to be ready to be assertive and shoot the ball with consistency when the time comes.

Tim Hardaway Jr. could get the job done if he isn't buried deep on the Mavs bench. He is also a streaky shooter, and Kidd has to take a chance and hope that Doncic or Irving can find him to knock down a few threes. He doesn't need to have a monster performance. But if he can get double-figures and maybe get to the foul line, it would be a huge asset to Dallas' chances of getting back in the series.