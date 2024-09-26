Key Takeaways Chelsea are the firm favourites to win the Conference League this season.

With Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, they have the best players in the competition.

New stars from the likes of Fiorentina and Real Betis may upset the odds, though.

The Conference League, UEFA's third-tier competition, is set to continue the drama, chaos and havoc witnessed in it ever since its inaugural competition. Roma, West Ham United and, most recently, Olympiakos – beating Fiorentina 1-0 in the final – have all won the newest pot of silver.

This year, there is going to be another new name on the list, with Fiorentina looking to make it third time lucky after narrowly losing the past two finals. Unlike the Champions League and Europa League, there is not a strong depth of talent in the competition.

Aside from Chelsea, who have spent over a billion pounds, the competition gives a chance for smaller teams to succeed on the European stage. We have decided to rank the nine best talents currently playing in the Conference League, with the list unsurprisingly dominated by Enzo Maresca's Blues.

Ranking Factors

Current Ability - Whether they are seen as world-class consistently.

Stats - How they have performed defensively or offensively recently.

'Eye Test' - How they perform during matches, including their style of play.

Best Players in the Conference League (2024) Rank Player Club Position 1. Cole Palmer Chelsea Right winger 2. Enzo Fernandez Chelsea Central midfielder 3. Moises Caicedo Chelsea Central midfielder 4. Christopher Nkunku Chelsea Attacking midfielder 5. Albert Gudmundsson Fiorentina Second striker 6. Johnny Cardoso Real Betis Defensive midfielder 7. Nicolas Jackson Chelsea Striker 8. Joao Felix Chelsea Left winger 9. Kevin Denkey Cercle Brugge Striker

The recorded statistical data for each player listed below has been taken from the last 365 days.

9 Kevin Denkey

Cercle Brugge

Kevin Denkey might be an unknown name on this list, but the 23-year-old could quickly rise from obscurity to stardom. Formerly at Nimes, he moved to Cercle Brugge in 2021, and has become one of their most important players.

The Togo international scored 28 goals in 39 appearances during the 2023/24 campaign, helping his side qualify for European football for the first time in 13 years. Beyond his goalscoring exploits, Denkey is always willing to be involved in link-up play and ball-holding situations. He also utilises his physicality to protect possession and create space for teammates. He could soon shine in the Conference League.

Stats Per 90 Touches In Penalty Box 6.91 Shots Per Match 3.73 Shot-Creating Actions 2.24 Non-Penalty Expected Goals 0.57

8 Joao Felix

Chelsea

From one unknown name to one of the most well-known stars in the sport. When Joao Felix first moved to Atletico Madrid for a club-record fee, everyone was expecting him to push on, helping them challenge Real Madrid and Barcelona. That never happened, though, with loan moves to Chelsea and Barcelona breaking up a disappointing era in the Spanish capital.

The Blues opted to sign him permanently this summer, controversially saying they were 'bringing him home', and now he will be a key figure in their Conference League campaign. Felix picked up a goal on his debut back at the club against Wolves, potentially foreshadowing his future involvement.

Stats Per 90 Touches In Penalty Box 6.39 Shots Per Match 3.87 Shot-Creating Actions 3.27 Non-Penalty Expected Goals 0.47

7 Nicolas Jackson

Chelsea

Nicolas Jackson has had his critics ever since he joined Chelsea in the summer of 2023. He's been brandished as inefficient and poor, whilst most wanted the Blues to sign a new striker the following window. However, in the face of adversity, Jackson continues to go from strength to strength.

He scored 14 league goals in 35 appearances during the 2023/24 campaign, whilst he started the following season with four goals in five. The 23-year-old is a nuisance for defenders, always looking to burst past them and get onto the ball. It may not always be pretty, but it is certainly effective.

Stats Per 90 Touches In Penalty Box 4.71 Shots Per Match 2.51 Shot-Creating Actions 2.95 Non-Penalty Expected Goals 0.61

6 Johnny Cardoso

Real Betis

Real Betis are La Liga's sole team in the Conference League – and they are ready to challenge in the latter stages. Not only do they have Giovani Lo Celso, a star who can shine in Spain but seemingly fail in England, but they also boast Johnny Cardoso – an energetic American in the middle of the park.

Remarkably, Tottenham Hotspur have a pre-agreed fixed fee for a future transfer at £25m, but if they opt not to sign him, they will receive a future sell-on clause. It's one of the weirdest transfers ever, and Cardoso's performances in the Conference League may help him secure a move to the Lilywhites.

Stats Per 90 Progressive Passes 3.14 Progressive Carries 0.65 Tackles 3.27 Blocks 1.44

5 Albert Gudmundsson

Fiorentina

Albert Gudmundsson impressed during the 2023/24 season. He was linked with a move to several Premier League clubs, but eventually, Fiorentina secured his signature, signing him on loan with a mandatory fee in 2025. He scored 14 goals in 35 Serie A appearances during the 2023/24 campaign, which may not sound world-class, but his ability to drift around the final third made him a constant threat to defences.

Fiorentina have lost the past two Conference League finals; in both matches, a natural finisher – someone who can be relied upon all the time – would have helped. They now have that as they embark on another journey to glory.

Stats Per 90 Touches In Penalty Box 2.27 Shots Per Match 1.62 Shot-Creating Actions 4.51 Non-Penalty Expected Goals 0.19

4 Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea

Close

Christopher Nkunku had an opening year to forget at Chelsea. Plagued by injury, he made just 11 Premier League appearances, scoring three goals in the process. However, now fit, the Frenchman has the talent to become one of the best attackers in the world.

Formerly of RB Leipzig, Nkunku has started the 2024/25 campaign with a bang. He scored a hat-trick in their opening Carabao Cup match against Barrow, struck the winner against Bournemouth in the league and scored twice as Chelsea qualified for the league phase of the Conference League. He's a natural predator, who will be crucial to the Blues in this tournament.

Stats Per 90 Touches In Penalty Box 6.03 Shots Per Match 3.10 Shot-Creating Actions 3.42 Non-Penalty Expected Goals 0.54

3 Moises Caicedo

Chelsea

When Moises Caicedo joined Chelsea for an eye-watering nine-digit fee in the summer of 2023 from Brighton, he arrived with pressure on his back. As one of the most expensive Premier League transfers ever, the energetic midfielder was billed as the beating heart of Chelsea's revival, but it's yet to come to fruition.

The 22-year-old played 35 Premier League matches during the 2023/24 campaign, but he never dominated matches. He struggled to dictate the tempo, and he never seemed to justify his price tag. However, it's too early to write him off; he's only 22 years old, and the Ecuadorian clearly has the talent to eventually become a key cog for Maresca's Blues.

Stats Per 90 Progressive Passes 5.00 Progressive Carries 0.89 Tackles 3.09 Blocks 1.90

2 Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea