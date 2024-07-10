Highlights The 2025 Conference League Final will take place on May 28th in Wroclaw, Poland.

The Conference League has a new format for the 2024/25 season, with 36 teams competing in one main league.

The Conference League trophy is 4kg lighter than the Europa League trophy and has a curved shape inspired by the flight of a football.

The Conference League was introduced during the 2021/2022 season. At first, it was criticised with UEFA focused on the financial gains from it, however, it has quickly proved to be one of the governing body's best ideas. In the three seasons it has run, Roma and West Ham both ended barren trophy droughts, whilst Olympiakos became the first and only Greek side to win a European trophy.

Maybe that's why it was brought in; to give teams who don't typically shine in the latter stages of tournaments a chance to taste glory, even if it isn't one of the hardest competitions in the world to win. As the celebrations began every time, they were uncontrollable. However, looking forward, the 2025 Conference League might tell a similar story.

Chelsea, who are one of the most successful teams in the world, are the clear favourites to reach the final and win it, but Fiorentina, Real Betis and Lens will all be hopeful of causing an upset. The final, which is taking place in Poland, could be a spectacle — and we have outlined everything you need to know about it.

Related Champions League Final 2025: Date, Venue and Trophy All the information you need for the Champions League final 2025.

28th May 2025

The 2025 Conference League Final will take place on the 28th May. It's a week after the Europa League Final and three days before the Champions League Final — as if it is acting as a bridge between the two 'bigger' moments. The date for the competition means that it is taking just three days after the conclusion of the Premier League, Serie A and La Liga.

For Chelsea, Real Betis and Fiorentina, this is far from ideal, particularly with the Bundesliga and Ligue 1 finishing a week earlier, but they will be forced to work with it. There is a possibility that the Blues could be challenging at the top of the English top flight going into the final day of the season under new manager Enzo Maresca before having to quickly turn their focus towards the third-tier of European football. It's not ideal, yet it is better than the timing of the Europa League, which remarkably takes place three days before the conclusion of most European domestic seasons.

However, there are no guarantees that they even reach the final in the first place, as they will have to be at their very best throughout the competition. The Conference League, just like the Champions League and Europa League, has a new format for the 2024/25 season. It will see 36 teams compete in one main league with teams separated into three pots. Each club will play six matches, three home and away with two from each pot. It means that although it is very similar to the two more prestigious competitions, teams in the Conference League play two fewer matches during the group stages.

The top eight will automatically qualify for the Round of 16, whilst clubs placed between ninth and 24th will go into a two-legged match to reach the last 16 before it follows the traditional layout. The main knockout matches will be played from the start of March until the start of May, leading to two months of pressure, nerves and chaos. Meanwhile, with every match taking place on Thursdays, teams will have to be wary of fatigue and fixture congestion. A European match three days before a Premier League match is far from ideal, but Chelsea will have to get used to it.

Path to the final Round Dates Knockout round play-offs 13th/20th February 2025 Round of 16 6th/13th March 2025 Quarter-finals 10th/17th April 2025 Semi-finals 1st/8th May 2025 Final 28th May 2025

Related Money Made by Premier League Teams In 2023/24 European Competitions Manchester United made nearly double Newcastle's Champions League prize money, despite both teams exiting the competition in the group stage.

Europa League Final 2025 Venue

Stadion Wroclaw

The 2024/25 UEFA Conference League season will conclude at Stadion Wroclaw, unsurprisingly in Wroclaw, Poland. It is home of two-time Polish champions Slask Wroclaw and the venue has a capacity of over 40,000. Meanwhile, after being completed in 2011, it is the third-biggest stadium in the country as it was built to stage three games because Poland co-hosted UEFA Euro 2012 with neighbours Ukraine.

Since then, it has continued to stage national team games, but this will be its first major final. Situated in the northwest of the city, it continues UEFA's tradition of awarding the hosting rights to 'smaller' places. Previously, Tirana, Prague and Athens have hosted the competition.

Fans attending major finals always want to make sure the area surrounding the stadium is relaxing and comfortable. Thankfully, for anyone visiting Wroclaw, the surrounding area is landscaped and provided with benches to create a park-like space where people can relax or meet. The stadium has several interesting characteristics, including the roof, which is partially glassed to provide increased natural lighting on the pitch. There's no doubt this is an impressive stadium, and it will act as the perfect backdrop in May 2025.

Related Ranking the 10 Strangest Football Stadiums in the World Some of the weirdest football stadiums originate from the likes of Turkey and Croatia.

Conference League Trophy

4kg lighter than the Europa League trophy

Whereas the Champions League has its famous 'big ears' to stand out from the crowd and the Europa League's slim but stunning frame is spectacular to look at, the Conference League trophy has a slightly different approach. It stands at 57.5cm tall and weighs 11kg. The initial design consists of 32 hexagonal spines – one for each team in the original group stage of the competition – that twist and curve from the trophy base. The curved shape of the spines was inspired by the flight of a football as it heads towards the goal, which UEFA described as the ultimate moment of excitement for fans.

The base and top are made from hand-brushed brass with a matte galvanic steel effect, while the spines feature a glossy silver finish. The trophy was designed by the London studio Pentagram. Considering the competition only started in 2021, it does not have as much history as other European competitions, but there was reasoning behind the design.

The branding is heavily intertwined with the UEFA Europa League from a marketing perspective and it is meant to act like a 'family' between the two competitions. Both brand identities contain different expressions of a device referred to as the 'energy wave' by UEFA. On their website, UEFA adds: "The UEFA Europa Conference League's visual identity represents the optimistic, inspiring and open nature of the competition. Its energy wave is more curved and fluid in form – taking influence from the new UEFA Europa Conference League trophy.

Latest Ticket Information

Ticket portal will open in April 2025

As of the 9th July 2024, no official information has yet been announced by UEFA regarding the purchase of tickets for the 2025 final. When seats do become available, they can be purchased via the websites of the two finalist clubs, as well as on UEFA's official ticketing platform. The ticketing portal for the 2024 final did not open until the start of April, so it provides a strong indicator as to when fans should be searching.

For the 2024 final in Athens, the participating clubs were given 9,000 tickets each. The stadium held 27,000 — 15,000 less than the Wroclaw Stadium — so it will be far easier for the 2025 finalists to get tickets when they will be given roughly around 15,000 tickets each. They were priced at €25 due to the governing body's 'Fans First' policy — and it's likely pricing will stay at a similar range in 2025.

The remaining tickets were picked up via the ticket portal and prices varied depending on the category. The most expensive, excluding hospitality, were €125, whilst the seats high up in the stands were just €45. Some people hate that type of view, but it can provide you with a complete look at the pitch. If you're into tactical analysis, there's nothing better than working out how a team is playing.

Hospitality options will also be available and they will be first-class experiences as UEFA continue to aim to please the richest and finest customers. However, hospitality pricing can sometimes be very dependent on the location and stadium, so it's too early to work out how much it will cost to have the best seat in the house for the 2025 Conference League Final. For those who can't attend, the final will be broadcast on TNT Sports in the UK.