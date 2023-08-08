Highlights Jamaica and Colombia faced off in the Round of 16 at the FIFA Women's World Cup, with Colombian captain Usme scoring the winning goal.

Earlier this month, Jamaica successfully booked their place in the Round of 16 after drawing with heavyweights France, claiming a historic 1-0 victory over Panama and managing to hold Brazil to a goalless stalemate.

After keeping clean sheets throughout their tournament, the side, lead by Bunny Shaw, headed to The Melbourne Rectangular Stadium to meet their opponents - Colombia.

As with Jamaica, Las Chicas Superpoderosas also had a brilliant group stage run. After claiming a 2-0 win over South Korea, Nelson Abadía’s side beat two-time champions Germany 2-1 before unfortunately falling to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Morocco.

Despite the loss, Colombia still claimed the group's top spot and were drawn against The Reggae Girlz in the RO16.

Colombia v Jamaica - Round of 16 showdown

Today (Tuesday, 8 August), Jamaica and Colombia came head-to-head in the knockout stages of the summer tournament for the first time. And in the 51st minute of the game, Colombian captain Usme successfully put her team 1-0 up.

After receiving a brilliant ball from Ana María Guzmán Zapata, the 33-year-old striker curled her shot and buried it into the corner of the Jamaican net.

Unfortunately, Lorne Donaldson’s squad were unable to find a way past the Colombian back four during the remaining minutes of the game and thus ended up exiting the competition.

While the high-stakes game itself was more than entertaining, social media users have been going wild over a video of Usme and Jamaica’s Swaby.

Viral Usme v Swaby video:

In the clip, the Colombian striker could be seen leaning up against the centre-back before she pushed her away multiple times.

Eventually, Usme held her arms wide in disbelief and looked towards the official, while her 25-year-old opponent nonchalantly flicked her hair over her shoulder.

The video has been posted across multiple social media platforms, and fans have been having their say on the moment.

One Twitter user wrote: “LOL the interactions during the corners of the Colombia vs Jamaica match were a bit "rough and tumble". Literally looked like Usme (Colombia) was being cheeky close/handsy and Swaby (Jamaica) was trying to act lowkey unphased asserting space.”

Another said: “The more you watch this it gets better. Usme's body squishy. Mechanics' elbow. The face of. THE STYLE IN SWABY'S FUNNY HAIR IS THE PEAK.”

“The universal experience of living with a cat and trying to work at home,” joked another.

A Reddit user commented: “This pretty much represents how it felt when we (Netherlands) played Vietnam. It just didn't seem fair when everyone is almost a head bigger and build differently than their opponent.”

And a second said: “She's the one that got the last laugh with the goal anyway.”

What is next for Colombia in the Women’s World Cup?

Due to their 1-0 victory over Jamaica, Colombia now heads through to the quarter-final stages of the competition, where they will face the England Lionesses.

The match is due to take place on Saturday, 12 August at Stadium Australia.