WWE fans are confused as to what Triple H's plans for Shinsuke Nakamura are, and it's emerged that most of the wrestlers signed to the company feel the same way.

Under the creative reign of Triple H, many viewers have been enjoying the weekly product on offer from Raw and SmackDown. Alongside some stellar match-ups, 'The Game' has put increased focus on character work and melodrama, meaning that fans often can’t take their eyes off the screen.

Importantly though, what we see from WWE these days usually makes sense, and people can usually tell where they might be heading in the weeks and even months to come, but there’s been a constant part of the red brand in recent times that has truly puzzled the fanbase.

WWE Superstars are confused over Shinsuke Nakamura's plans

Usually, WWE Superstars move from feud to feud and make their intentions clear, however, that hasn’t been the case at all when it comes to Shinsuke Nakamura. When Triple H ran NXT, the 43-year-old was presented as a dominant force and held the brand’s top title on two separate occasions, but his character arc as of late has given no clues as to what his plans are.

The confusion has come from vignettes airing on Raw which see Nakamura sat in a room that’s lit red, seemingly inviting someone who he is waiting for to finally come and find him. He speaks with purpose but has been extremely vague, saying ‘I know where you are’ and asking ‘how long do I need to wait?’ in reference to his mystery foe.

Many are utterly lost as to where Shinsuke’s consistent backstage videos are leading, with a lot of viewers turning to news sites for any indication as to what WWE is planning for the Japanese star. However, Fightful has revealed that even Shinsuke's fellow roster members are being kept in the dark as to what’s going on, saying that a lot of the company’s talent haven’t been given the context about the vignettes.

“Talent that we’ve spoken to have not been informed as to the context of Shinsuke Nakamura’s callouts.

RELATED: Roman Reigns set to miss yet another major WWE Premium Live Event

Shinsuke Nakamura could feud with CM Punk

As for fan theories, a popular idea is that Nakamura’s segments are what WWE is using to re-introduce a returning CM Punk to the company. However, if this were to be the case, you’d expect the former NXT Champion to announce an open challenge for this Saturday in Chicago to allow the 'Straight Edge Saviour' to make a comeback in his hometown, something which has not been confirmed.

Though, the fact that such secrecy exists around what the plan really is suggests to many that what Triple H has in mind must be big enough for WWE to not want people to know, and Punk stepping back into their ring after almost a decade being a complete surprise would be something that would go down in history as an all-time great shock, particularly in his hometown.

Regardless of where it’s going, it’s still very impressive that everyone involved has been able to keep Nakamura’s future direction a secret, especially in the modern day when it’s so easy for things to get leaked.

As always, should more come out about Shinsuke Nakamura and where his vignettes are going, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.