Key Takeaways The Connecticut Sun are heavy favorites against the Chicago Sky.

The Sky have stumbled out of the gate post-Olympic break.

Key player to watch for Chicago: Angel Reese to score over 13.5 points.

The second half of the 2024 WNBA season is in full swing, and one of the games on tap from tonight's slate features the Connecticut Sun (20-7 SU, 11-16 ATS) hosting the Chicago Sky (11-16 SU, 11-16 ATS).

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Connecticut Sun vs. Chicago Sky Game Info When Fri. Aug 23 Where Mohegan Sun Arena Time 7:30 PM EST Location Uncasville, CT TV ION

Sun vs. Sky – Season Stats & Betting Trends

Connecticut is the heavy favorite vs. Chicago

The Sun have split their last six contests following a 17-4 start. In the team's recent outing, it defeated the Los Angeles Sparks 69-61. Dijonai Carrington paced Connecticut's offense with 19 points (8-17 FG) and four rebounds. Brionna Jones chipped in with 15 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. Tyasha Harris contributed 14 points and four assists.

The Sun held a 41-35 advantage at the break and a 53-46 lead going into the final frame. The Sparks battled back to take a 59-55 lead with less than four minutes left in regulation. Not to be denied, though, the Sun responded with an impressive 14-0 run, much to the delight of the sellout crowd at TD Garden — the home of the Boston Celtics .

On the other side of the equation, the Sky concluded the first half of the season with a 10-14 record. But they have stumbled out of the gate since play resumed following the Paris Olympic break. They have dropped two of their last three outings, including an 86-68 loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday.

Rookie forward Angel Reese was one of the few bright spots for Chicago in a blowout loss. She finished with 19 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the field and pulled down 20 rebounds. It was the 20th consecutive game in which she collected double-digit rebounds. Not only that, but it was also Reese's 20th double-double of the season. Simply put, she has exceeded expectations as the team's No. 7 draft pick.

Chennedy Carter finished with 16 points, six rebounds, and six assists. Kamilla Cardoso and Isabelle Harrison contributed 12 points each for a Sky team that shot 35.9 percent from the field and went 0-for-14 from beyond the arc. This was Chicago's second loss to the Mercury in four days.

Phoenix came out on top 85-65 when these teams played on August 15. Leading the Atlanta Dream by just one game for the No. 8 spot in the playoff race, every game is almost a must-win for Chicago down the stretch.

Now that we have set the stage for this matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Sun vs. Sky Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks and analysis

Getty

Spread

The Sun opened as a 10.5-point favorite, and the line has not moved at this time (via OddsShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Sun are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games.

Connecticut is 1-5 ATS in its last six home outings.

Meanwhile, the Sky are 2-4 ATS in their last six contests.

In its last eight matchups against Connecticut, Chicago is 2-6 against the spread.

Prediction: Connecticut Sun (-10.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 154.5 points (via OddsShark.com). Here is why going with the “over” is the smart choice.

The total has gone OVER six times in the Sun's last eight outings against Eastern Conference opponents.

six times in the Sun's last eight outings against Eastern Conference opponents. The OVER total is 5-2 in Connecticut's last seven games against teams with an overall losing record.

total is 5-2 in Connecticut's last seven games against teams with an overall losing record. The total has gone OVER seven times in the Sky's last nine road games.

seven times in the Sky's last nine road games. The OVER total is 4-2 in Chicago's last six matchups against Connecticut.

total is 4-2 in Chicago's last six matchups against Connecticut. In the previous five meetings between these teams in Connecticut, the OVER total has prevailed four times.

total has prevailed four times. Prediction: OVER 154.5 points

Player Prop Bets

(Odds courtesy of Bet365)

Following her 19-point, 20-rebound performance against the Mercury, Angel Reese is the key player to watch for the road team. She currently has -130 odds of scoring more than 13.5 points and +100 odds of finishing with less than 13.5 points.

Do Reese's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Reese is averaging 13.6 points per contest.

points per contest. In the previous two matchups against the Sun this season, Reese has averaged 16.5 points and 7.5 rebounds with an efficient 63.2 percent conversion rate.

points and rebounds with an efficient 63.2 percent conversion rate. Reese has played against Eastern Conference teams 14 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 13.1 points per outing.

points per outing. In 14 road contests, the Chicago Sky forward averages 13.8 points per game.

points per game. Over her last 10 outings, Reese has averaged 14.2 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch.

Prediction: Angel Reese OVER 13.5 points

Although she was held to just nine points on 4-for-12 shooting in the Sun's recent win over the Sparks, DeWanna Bonner is the key player to watch for the home team. She currently has -115 odds of scoring more than 15.5 points and -105 odds of finishing with less than 15.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this WNBA matchup.

During the season, Bonner is putting up 16.5 points per game.

points per game. In the previous two matchups between these two teams this season, Bonner has averaged 17.5 points and 8.0 rebounds on just 32.3 percent shooting from the floor.

points and rebounds on just 32.3 percent shooting from the floor. Bonner has suited up against Eastern Conference teams 15 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 18.1 points per game.

points per game. In 14 home contests, the Connecticut Sun forward averages 17.6 points per game.

points per game. Over her last 10 outings, Bonner has averaged 16.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup six times during that stretch.

Prediction: DeWanna Bonner OVER 15.5 points

Sun vs. Sky Final Picks

The Spread: Connecticut Sun (-10.5) OddsShark

Connecticut Sun (-10.5) OddsShark Over/Under: OVER 155.5 points (OddsShark)

OVER 155.5 points (OddsShark) Player Prop Bet #1: Angel Reese OVER 13.5 points

Angel Reese OVER 13.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: DeWanna Bonner OVER 15.5 points