Key Takeaways Connecticut Sun is a slight underdog vs. Las Vegas.

The Aces are averaging 90 points during their recent three-game win streak.

Las Vegas has posted four wins in their previous five contests.

The second half of the 2024 WNBA season is in full swing, and one of the games on tap from tonight's slate features the Connecticut Sun (24-9 SU, 14-19 ATS) hosting the Las Vegas Aces (21-12 SU, 13-20 ATS).

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Connecticut Sun vs. Las Vegas Aces Game Info When Fri. Sept 6 Where Mohegan Sun Arena Time 7:30 PM EST Location Uncasville, CT TV ION

Sun vs. Aces – Season Stats & Betting Trends

Connecticut is a slight underdog vs. Las Vegas

Since league play began in mid-August, the Sun had posted five wins in six contests before their recent 71-64 setback against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday night. DeWanna Bonner led the offense with 26 points and seven rebounds. Brionna Jones finished with 21 points and four rebounds. Connecticut led by 12 points early in the game before settling for an 18-13 advantage after the first quarter but was outscored by a 58-46 margin the rest of the way.

"We had opportunities and shot ourselves in the foot, whether it was turnovers, not knocking down open shots, staying on one side of the floor, holding the ball," -Connecticut coach Stephanie White

On the other side of the equation, the Aces come into this tilt riding a three-game winning streak, including a 90-71 victory over the Chicago Sky on Tuesday. A'ja Wilson continued to show why she IS the best player in the association. From an offensive standpoint, she led the charge with 30 points and 14 rebounds. At the other end of the floor, she also had two steals and three blocks. Tiffany Hayes added 20 points and four assists. Jackie Young had 15 points and six rebounds, while Chelsea Gray contributed 13 points and 10 assists.

The Aces are averaging 90 points per outing during their recent winning streak and are 4-1 following a stretch in which they had dropped four of five games from July 16 through Aug. 23.

Now that we have set the stage for this matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Sun vs. Aces Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks and analysis

Spread

Despite having the better record and leading the Aces by three games in the standings, the Sun are a 1.5-point underdog (via OddsShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Sun are 2-7 ATS in their last nine home games.

Connecticut is 1-6 ATS in its last seven Friday night outings.

Meanwhile, the Aces are 5-2 ATS in their last seven contests played on two days of rest.

Las Vegas has covered the spread four times in the previous five matchups between these ball clubs.

Prediction: Las Vegas Aces (-1.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 163.5 points (via OddsShark.com). Here is why going with the “over” is the smart choice.

The total has gone OVER eight times in the Sun's last 11 games following a straight-up loss.

eight times in the Sun's last 11 games following a straight-up loss. The OVER total is 5-2 in Connecticut's last seven games played on a Friday.

total is 5-2 in Connecticut's last seven games played on a Friday. The total has gone OVER four times in the Aces' last five outings following a straight-up win.

four times in the Aces' last five outings following a straight-up win. The OVER total is 4-2 in Las Vegas's last six matchups against Connecticut.

total is 4-2 in Las Vegas's last six matchups against Connecticut. The OVER total prevailed three times in the previous five meetings between these teams.

total prevailed three times in the previous five meetings between these teams. Prediction: OVER 163.5 points

Player Prop Bets

(Odds courtesy of Bet365)

Following her brilliant 30-point, 14-rebound effort against Chicago, A'ja Wilson is the key player to watch for the road team. She currently has -115 odds of scoring more than 28.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 28.5 points.

Do Wilson's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Wilson is averaging 27.5 points per contest.

points per contest. In the previous matchup against the Sun this season, Wilson finished with 26 points and 16 rebounds while shooting 9-of-17 from the field.

Wilson has played against Eastern Conference teams 15 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 25.4 points per outing.

points per outing. In 15 road contests, the two-time MVP averages 29.7 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Wilson has averaged 31.8 points, 14.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup twice during that stretch.

Prediction: A'ja Wilson OVER 28.5 points

On the heels of her 26-point, seven-rebound effort against Seattle, DeWanna Bonner is the key player to watch for the home team. She currently has -115 odds of scoring more than 16.5 points and -105 odds of finishing with less than 16.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this WNBA matchup.

During the season, Bonner is putting up 16.1 points per game.

points per game. In the previous matchup between these two teams this season, Bonner scored just six points on 2-of-10 shooting overall and 1-of-4 from deep.

Bonner has suited up against Western Conference teams 14 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 14.6 points per game.

points per game. In 17 home contests, the Connecticut Sun forward averages 17.2 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Bonner has averaged 13.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup only once during that stretch.

Prediction: DeWanna Bonner UNDER 16.5 points

Sun vs. Aces Final Picks

The Spread: Las Vegas Aces (-1.5) OddsShark

Las Vegas Aces (-1.5) OddsShark Over/Under: OVER 163.5 points (OddsShark)

OVER 163.5 points (OddsShark) Player Prop Bet #1: A'ja Wilson OVER 28.5 points

A'ja Wilson OVER 28.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: DeWanna Bonner UNDER 16.5 points