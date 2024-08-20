Highlights The Connecticut Sun are heavy favorites, despite a recent slump.

The Los Angeles Sparks have struggled, losing 21 games this season.

Predictions: Connecticut Sun (-13.5), UNDER 155.5 points, Player Prop Bets OVER 15.5 points for Hamby and Bonner.

The second half of the 2024 WNBA season is in full swing, and one of the games on tap from Tuesday's slate features the Connecticut Sun (19-7 SU, 11-15 ATS) hosting the Los Angeles Sparks (6-21 SU, 12-14-1 ATS).

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Connecticut Sun vs. Los Angeles Sparks Game Info When Tues. Aug 20 Where Mohegan Sun Arena Time 7:00 PM EST Location Uncasville, CT TV NBCS-BOS and SportsNet LA

Sun vs. Sparks – Season Stats & Betting Trends

Connecticut is the heavy favorite vs. Los Angeles

The Sun produced 17 wins across their first 21 outings. Since that hot start, the team has gone 2-3 in its last five games, including an 82-70 loss to the Atlanta Dream. In that contest, Alyssa Thomas led the way with 13 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. Brionna Jones added 12 points and eight rebounds. Tyasha Harris contributed 12 points and two steals off the bench.

Connecticut held a 68-63 advantage at the 4:51 mark in the fourth quarter but faltered down the stretch. Atlanta concluded the game with a 19-2 run, giving the team its second victory in as many nights.

On the other side of the equation, the Sparks have endured a difficult season, to put it nicely. After a 4-7 start, they dropped their next eight contests before posting a 98-93 win over the Las Vegas Aces on July 5. Unfortunately, the momentum of that impressive win was short-lived as Los Angeles is 1-6 in their last seven outings and comes into this matchup amid a four-game losing skid.

In their recent outing — an 87-71 loss against the Aces — Rickea Jackson paced the offense with 15 points, five rebounds, and two steals. Dearica Hamby added 13 points,11 rebounds, and four steals. Kia Nurse finished with 12 points on 3-of-5 shooting from the field and 2-of-3 from three-point range.

Los Angeles kept it close early, as the teams were tied at 21 apiece before the Aces took a seven-point lead at halftime. In the second half, Las Vegas outscored the Sparks by a 43-34 margin, handing the road team its 21st loss on the season. Can Los Angeles bounce back against the team with the second-best record in the "W", or will the team's misfortunes continue?

Now that we have set the stage for this matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Sun vs. Sparks Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks and analysis

Spread

The Sun opened as a 12.5-point favorite, but the line has moved to 13.5 points for the home team at this time (via OddsShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Sun are 4-9 ATS in their last 13 outings.

Connecticut is 1-4 ATS in its last five home games.

In their last 13 outings following a straight-up loss, the Sun are 10-3 against the spread.

Meanwhile, the Sparks are 5-1 ATS in their last six contests.

Los Angeles is 1-8 ATS in its last nine matchups against the Sun.

In their last five "road" games against Connecticut, the Sparks are 1-4 against the spread.

Prediction: Connecticut Sun (-13.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 155.5 points (via OddsShark.com). Here is why going with the “under” is the smart choice.

The total has gone UNDER eight times in the Sun's last 10 games against Western Conference opponents.

eight times in the Sun's last 10 games against Western Conference opponents. The UNDER total is 4-1 in Connecticut's last five Tuesday night games.

total is 4-1 in Connecticut's last five Tuesday night games. The total has gone UNDER 14 times in the Sparks' last 17 outings against Connecticut.

14 times in the Sparks' last 17 outings against Connecticut. The UNDER total is 4-1 in Los Angeles's last five "road" matchups against the Sun.

total is 4-1 in Los Angeles's last five "road" matchups against the Sun. In the previous 28 meetings between these teams, the UNDER total is a staggering 20-8.

total is a staggering 20-8. Prediction: UNDER 155.5 points

Player Prop Bets

(Odds courtesy of DraftKings)

Dearica Hamby is the key player to watch for the Sparks as she leads the team in scoring, rebounding and steals. She currently has -130 odds of scoring more than 15.5 points and +100 odds of finishing with less than 15.5 points.

Do Hamby's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Hamby is averaging 18.3 points per contest.

points per contest. In the previous matchup against the Sun this season, Hamby finished with eight points and five rebounds on 3-of-8 shooting from the floor.

Hamby has played against Eastern Conference teams 12 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 15.0 points per outing.

points per outing. In 13 road contests, the Sparks forward averages 18.5 points per game.

points per game. Over her last 10 outings, Hamby has averaged 19.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup six times during that stretch.

Prediction: Dearica Hamby OVER 15.5 points

When it comes to this Sun squad, DeWanna Bonner is the key player to watch for the home team. She currently has -125 odds of scoring more than 16.5 points and -105 odds of finishing with less than 16.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this WNBA matchup.

During the season, Bonner is putting up 16.9 points per game.

points per game. In the previous matchup between these two teams this season, Bonner finished with 16 points and seven boards on slash lines of .500/.250/.889.

Bonner has suited up against Western Conference teams 11 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 15.2 points per game.

points per game. In 13 home contests, the Connecticut Sun forward averages 18.5 points per game.

points per game. Over her last 10 outings, Bonner has averaged 17.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup seven times during that stretch.

Prediction: DeWanna Bonner OVER 16.5 points

Sun vs. Sparks Final Picks

The Spread: Connecticut Sun (-13.5) OddsShark

Connecticut Sun (-13.5) OddsShark Over/Under: UNDER 155.5 points (OddsShark)

UNDER 155.5 points (OddsShark) Player Prop Bet #1: Dearica Hamby OVER 15.5 points

Dearica Hamby OVER 15.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: DeWanna Bonner OVER 16.5 points