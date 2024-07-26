Highlights Connor Goldson has arrived in Cyprus to complete a move to Aris Limassol.

Medical is expected to take place soon, despite rumours of it already happening.

Rangers must sell players to raise funds for Ibrox squad rebuild.

Rangers defender Connor Goldson has arrived in Cyprus ahead of completing a move to Aris Limassol, according to Sky Sports.

The veteran central defender had been a key member of the squad at Ibrox for six years since arriving from Brighton, and was vice-captain behind James Tavernier.

But he lost his place in the side under Philippe Clement towards the back end of the 2023/24 season, then suffered a knee injury which ended his campaign prematurely and now looks set to be sold to help fund a rebuild.

Connor Goldson Preparing for Aris Medical

Personal terms not expected to be a problem

It was reported previously that the 31-year-old had already undergone a medical with the Cypriot side, however it has since emerged that he actually flew out for talks with the club and then flew back to be part of the squad's pre-season clash with Birmingham.

But Goldson was left out of the squad for the game with Clement revealing that they had accepted a bid and he had then flown back out to complete the deal.

Connor Goldson 2023/24 SPFL stats Apps 30 Goals 0 Goal Difference when on the pitch +39

After talks personal terms are not expected to be a problem, and it now seems a matter of time before a deal gets completed for him to bring his six-year Ibrox stay to an end.

During those six years Goldson won a league title, Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup, while also becoming the fastest player to reach 300 appearances for the club which saw Richard Gough label him as "phenomenal".

Rangers have already signed young defender Clinton Nsiala from AC Milan and handed Leon Balogun a new contract, and they are expected to compete with Ben Davies, John Souttar and Leon King to be the new starting centre-backs in Goldson's absence.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Connor Goldson is the fastest player in Rangers history to reach 300 appearances for the club.

Related Rangers in Advanced Talks to Sign Man Utd's Hannibal Mejbri Rangers are in "advanced talks" to sign Manchester United starlet Hannibal Mejbri on a season-long loan.

Rangers Open to More Sales

Club must sell to buy, Clement has confirmed

Clement has been able to secure seven new signings so far this summer, but only two have cost any money. Liam Kelly, Clinton Nsiala and Connor Barron all arrived on free transfers, while Oscar Cortes and Vaclav Cerny have joined on initial loan deals.

Brazilian left-back Jefte was signed for a nominal fee, while Hamza Igmane joined for around £2million from Moroccan side FAR Rabat.

And the manager has since confirmed that sales are needed before the club can sign anyone else permanently, with several first-team players expected to be moved on.

Captain Tavernier is a target for clubs in Saudi Arabia, while a bid from Trabzonspor has already been rejected. Playmaker Todd Cantwell has also handed in a transfer request to leave the club after 18 months, with Manchester United star Hannibal Mejbri lined up as a potential replacement.

Scott Wright and Cyriel Dessers have also been linked with moves away, while Sam Lammers is said to be "one step away" from a return to the Eredivisie with FC Twente.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.