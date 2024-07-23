Highlights Connor Goldson has undergone a medical in Cyprus ahead of an Ibrox exit.

Connor Goldson is edging closer to an exit from Rangers this summer after undergoing a medical in Cyprus, according to Rangers Review.

The Ibrox vice-captain has been linked with a move away all summer after losing his place in the side at the end of the 2023/24 campaign before suffering a knee injury that ended his season prematurely.

Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq side have been strongly linked, but according to reports the 31-year-old centre-back has jetted out of the UK for a medical in Cyprus amid interest from Aris Limassol, although journalist Joshua Barrie has suggested his medical being in Cyprus does not see mean he will be joining the Cypriot side.

Connor Goldson Set to Leave Rangers

Philippe Clement is ready to let him move on

While speaking on Rangers Review's YouTube channel, Barrie revealed what he had heard about the future of the defender...

“What I’ve heard is he’s flying out to take a medical but it doesn’t necessarily mean that the team he’s flying out to plays in Cyprus."

“I’m waiting to find out more if he’s at that stage that means we’ve accepted a bid, if that means he’s accepted a contract. You don’t do a medical before any of that happens.”

Connor Goldson 2023/24 SPFL stats Apps 30 Goals 0 Goal Difference when on the pitch +39

Clement recently admitted in an interview that he is open to all of his players except for Jack Butland, meaning it won't be too difficult for a club to agree a deal for Goldson.

Rangers will look to reinvest any money into the squad after signing seven players already this summer, including centre-back Clinton Nsiala on a free transfer from AC Milan, while five players left at the end of their contract.

A major rebuild is underway for the manager and with key players beginning to age, Clement is being faced with a decision to let them leave as James Tavernier also edges closer to an exit.

Connor Goldson to Fund Major Ibrox Rebuild

Clement eyeing more arrivals

There is expected to be a lot more business done at the club this summer, with several first-team players expected to move on to help fund Clement's rebuild of the squad.

But Goldson is one of the biggest assets Rangers have because of his experience and quality, and with two years remaining on his contract now seems to be the perfect time for the hierarchy to cash in on him.

Saudi interest usually means a big cash injection, and with other clubs now also interested it could spark a bidding war to drive the price up. However, with a medical already being undertaken it would suggest that a deal is close to being done and the Light Blues have already settled on a deal for the defender.

Goldson is likely to have accepted his move too in order to get to this stage, and fans now must just await official confirmation of how things have played out.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef and WhoScored.