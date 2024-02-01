Highlights Leeds United have secured a deal to bring Burnley full-back Connor Roberts to Elland Road on a temporary basis, addressing their need for a right-back.

Leeds United, during a busy end to the current mid-season window, have seen Burnley full-back Connor Roberts complete his medical ahead of a move to Elland Road and journalist Ben Jacobs, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT, has revealed why this is such a good coup for Daniel Farke.

Farke, who was appointed Whites boss in July 2023, enjoyed a brilliant summer window in charge at the club, welcoming the likes of Joel Piroe, Ethan Ampadu, Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara in deals totalling an expenditure in excess of £30 million.

Leeds secure deal for top target Roberts

Currently sitting fourth in England’s second tier but still vying for promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, the Whites had prioritised right-back as a position of need after Djed Spence’s loan stint was cut prematurely and long-term asset Luke Ayling parted ways for Middlesbrough.

As such, Farke was severely lacking depth in that area of the pitch and landed on Burnley ace Roberts was duly identified as the club’s key target. And according to The Athletic, Leeds and Burnley have agreed a deal to see Roberts join the second division outfit temporarily – with no obligation to buy inserted into the deal.

So far this season, Roberts – who had entered the final 18 months of his £30,000-a-week Turf Moor contract at the turn of the year – had made 16 appearances across all competitions, though that only amounted to 850 minutes of action. Per MailOnline, Leeds were not the only side interested in securing the 54-cap Wales international this January, with Premier League side Brentford and Feyenoord also keeping tabs on his situation with the transfer deadline looming.

Connor Roberts - 23/24 Burnley statistics Appearances 16 Starts 8 Goals 0 Assists 0 Yellow Cards 3 Red Cards 1 All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 01/02/24

Ben Jacobs – Roberts ‘fits the bill’ for Leeds

Claiming that Farke and his recruitment staff have been working tirelessly behind the scenes in the latter stages of the current window, Jacobs suggested that top target Roberts has now successfully completed his medical and will join the Championship club in due course. The respected journalist, who believes that the 28-year-old fits the bill at Elland Road, suggested that he has been a top target for a couple of weeks now. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said:

“Leeds United have been very busy in the closing few hours the window. Connor Roberts has completed his medical and is about to join from Burnley - a top target that Leeds had wanted for the last couple of weeks of the window. There was a need to bring in a fullback and Roberts fits the bill.”

Farke sets sights on late move for Newcastle’s Paul Dummett

With Roberts seemingly set to arrive and bolster the right side of the Leeds defence, Newcastle United ace Paul Dummett has been, according to Football Insider, courted by the Yorkshire outfit as an option for left-back but also in the heart of the defence. The report does suggest that the 32-year-old, who has fallen sharply down the Magpies’ pecking order, is of interest to high-flying Ipswich Town, too, with them looking to add a wealth of experience as they embark on a potential title chase.

After emerging through the Newcastle ranks, Dummett has been an ever-present figure in the squad after breaking his senior duck some 11 years ago. The versatile defender has gone on to make 209 appearances for Newcastle ever since, but his long-term stint at his boyhood club could be coming to an end with an array of clubs interested - Leeds included.