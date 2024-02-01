Highlights Leeds United have secured the loan signing of Connor Roberts from Burnley, strengthening their options at right-back.

Roberts has Premier League experience and will provide competition and depth in Leeds' push for promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds were determined to bring in a new right-back in the January transfer window and Roberts was a top target for the club.

Leeds United have completed the signing of Burnley right-back Connor Roberts on loan for the remainder of the season.

Daniel Farke was desperate to secure the signature of a new full-back in the January transfer window. Luke Ayling departed Elland Road earlier in the month to join fellow Championship side Middlesbrough for the rest of the campaign. Djed Spence, who was on a temporary deal from Tottenham Hotspur, also left the club after his loan deal was cut short, leaving Farke short of options at right-back.

The Yorkshire outfit have now added another body in the position, with the Welsh international providing quality competition and plenty of experience as they push to gain promotion back to the Premier League.

Leeds announced Connor Roberts signing

Leeds have officially announced that Roberts has joined the club just before the deadline and will remain with the Whites until the end of the campaign. In the statement on the official website, Leeds reminds supporters that Roberts is no stranger to Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon, and Ethan Ampadu, having spent time on the pitch with the trio during different spells in his career. Earlier in the day, The Athletic confirmed that Leeds had agreed a loan deal with no obligation to buy, with the right-back position a priority for the winter window.

Connor Roberts - 23/24 Burnley statistics Appearances 16 Starts 8 Goals 0 Assists 0 Yellow Cards 3 Red Cards 1 All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 01/02/24

Despite Roberts not being a guaranteed starter at Turf Moor under Vincent Kompany this season, the Belgian manager still trusted the Welshman with eight starts in the Premier League. Playing in one of the toughest leagues in the world will stand him in good stead as he drops down to the Championship with the aim of helping Leeds gain promotion this campaign.

Journalist Ben Jacobs confirmed to GIVEMESPORT on deadline day that Roberts had completed his medical, with Leeds being 'very busy' in the final hours of the window to get a deal over the line. Jacobs suggested that Roberts was a top target for the Yorkshire outfit and is a player they've wanted to bring in for a few weeks now.

It's been a quiet window for Leeds

Leeds haven't been very busy in the January transfer window in terms of incomings, with their primary focus being signing a right-back. On the outgoings front, Ian Poveda joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan for the remainder of the season, with the 23-year-old's contract also expiring at the end of the season.

Leo Fuhr Hjelde also departed, moving to fellow Championship side Sunderland, while Ayling and Darko Gyabi secured loan moves to Middlesbrough and Plymouth, respectively.