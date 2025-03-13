Conor Benn had to be separated from his arch boxing rival Chris Eubank Jr during the latest episode of Piers Morgan's show on Thursday, the 13th of March.
The British fighters can finally bury their hatchet after a war of words which has gone on for years, when they headline a box office event at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, on Saturday, the 26th of April. However, ahead of the show, there was no shortage of bad blood, and this week's face-to-face session was no different.
