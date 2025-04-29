Conor Benn has made it clear that he believes he did enough to edge past Chris Eubank Jr at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on the 26th of April, despite the official scorecards.

In a training clip posted just two days after the gruelling 12-round battle, the 28-year-old Essex man insisted he had done enough to claim victory and is already preparing to return stronger.

On the 28th of April, Benn shared a video of himself hitting pads and working on his footwork in a London gym. Addressing his supporters directly, he said: “Yes, people, attack the week, make the days count, school’s never out. In the gym working, learning, staying in shape, staying ready.” His confident tone underlines that he is undeterred by the judges awarding all three scorecards 116–112 to Eubank Jr.

Conor Benn's Scorecard For Chris Eubank Jr Fight

Benn wasn't impressed with the four-point margin

In the clip, Benn revealed he had watched the fight back and felt the verdict was too wide. “I watched the fight back. I personally had me up a point,” he declared. While he admitted he would not have complained if the decision had gone the other way by a single point, he felt a four-point margin did not reflect the contest.