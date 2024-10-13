Conor Benn stormed the boxing ring Saturday to once again confront Chris Eubank Jr after the boxer had just won a Riyadh Season fight in Saudi Arabia. Eubank rose throughout the middleweight fight with Kamil Szeremeta, knocked him down in the sixth round, and finished him in the seventh with a signature uppercut.

The 35-year-old Brit barely had any time to celebrate the win before an old rival, Benn, entered the ring to continue lobbying for a high-stakes bout. The fighters were due to fight in October 2022, but the match was canceled just days prior due to what promoters called "an adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug." Benn has protested his innocence, but hasn't competed in the UK since then, having fought twice in the US.

Conor Benn Challenges Chris Eubank Jr

Fighters heard saying grudge match is next

The roots for one of the biggest fights that British boxing grew further after Eubank dispatched his Riyadh Season opponent, as Benn looked to book the most significant bout of his controversial career. As Eubank was high-fiving Neymar, he saw Benn get closer and closer. The world-famous soccer star tried to separate the two fighters before, perhaps wisely, moving out of the way entirely.

Benn said "put your money" on Eubank losing by finish within "three rounds." He even pushed his forehead onto Eubank's.

Eubank said:

"I want you next. We're here. Let's do it."

Benn responded by saying Eubank would be "easy work" for him.

"Sign the contract," Eubank said.

Watch it all unfold right here:

'The Fight Is Signed And Done' Already

That's according to Conor Benn promoter Eddie Hearn

"[Conor Benn] is going to f****** destroy" Eubank, Hearn told Fight Hub TV backstage, after the event.

Then, Benn dropped a bombshell. Negotiations are already over. The fight is in apparent agreement.

"The fight is done."

Hearn said: "His Excellency [Turki Alalshikh, boxing financier] wants to make it happen. We'll deal with some business," he clarified. "I don't see any other fight for anyone."

Hearn added that the fight could happen as soon as February 2025, maybe March.

"We're open. He's ready [he nodded at Benn]."

Benn then said he'd be ready in six weeks. And hinted that it would be hard for Eubank to back out considering, as a welterweight, that Benn is the smaller fighter by two weight classes.

Eubank's seventh-round win over Szeremeta was part of a card at Kingdom Arena that also featured Artur Beterbiev's majority decision win over Dmitry Bivol to claim all four of the world's major light heavyweight world championships. Elsewhere, Jai Opetaia finished Jack Massey by sixth-round knockout, Fabio Wardley stopped Frazer Clarke in the opening round, and Skye Nicolson beat Raven Chapman in a 10-rounder.