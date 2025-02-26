Conor Benn posted a rage-filled tweet after Chris Eubank Jr smashed an egg on his head during an intense face-off on Tuesday in Manchester. The pair were promoting their eagerly-anticipated middleweight clash scheduled for the 26th of April at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when chaos broke out.

Eubank Jr's actions caught those in attendance and on the stage with the boxers by surprise, leading to both fighters' entourage and security members stepping in to diffuse the situation. The frenzy quickly gathered mass coverage across social media, with video of the incident quickly going viral.

The decision of Eubank to hit Benn with an egg at the press conference stems from the latter failing a drugs test on two occasions. The WBC confirmed in an independent report two years ago that Benn's positive tests were not as a result of intentional doping, and were in fact caused by "highly elevated consumption" of eggs. The doping offenses caused a previously scheduled fight between the rival Brits for October 2022 to be called off.

In the aftermath of the incident, Eubank wrote on social media: "Apparently egg contamination was the reason for his two failed drugs tests. So I contaminated him with an egg."