We are just two months into 2025 and it already looks set to be one of the best years for the sport of boxing in a very long time. Some huge fights have already been made official or are in the works for 2025, such as Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford, the huge rematch between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol, as well as the huge all-British clash which will go down at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on the 26th of April between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn.

Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn's rivalry is one of the best and most intense in British boxing history and almost 35 years down the line from the first iconic fight between Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn, the two's sons will go head-to-head in a bout which will be just as, if not more personal. Ahead of the highly anticipated bout, Conor's father, Nigel, spoke with Vision4Sport and went into detail about his son's motivation heading into the fight.

Conor Benn Wants to "Destroy" Chris Eubank Jr

Conor's father, Nigel, has revealed his son is as motivated as ever heading into the fight