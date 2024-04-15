Highlights Conor Bradley might not play again for Liverpool this season after picking up an injury against Crystal Palace.

Bradley impressed as a young right-back, stepping up for the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold, but he now faces a setback with potential ligament damage.

Liverpool defender Conor Bradley has enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season at Anfield, but The Athletic journalist James Pearce has now claimed that we might not see him again this season.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold suffering fitness problems earlier in the campaign, it allowed Bradley to showcase his talents in the Premier League, being plunged into the deep end by Jurgen Klopp. The Northern Ireland international has dealt with the pressure with ease, but he was substituted against Crystal Palace due to injury, and it doesn't look good for the 20-year-old.

Bradley Might Not Play Again This Season

The Liverpool star has suffered an ankle problem

Speaking on the 'Walk On' podcast, The Athletic reporter Pearce has provided an update on the fitness of Bradley, suggesting that we might not see him in a Liverpool shirt again this season...

"Then there was the sad sight of Conor Bradley hobbling off. It would be a surprise if we saw him again this season amid fears he may have damaged ankle ligaments."

It's a huge blow for Liverpool and most importantly, Bradley, who was staking his claim as a starter for the Reds in the Premier League despite his age. The young right-back, described as a 'special' player by Gary McAllister, is set for a spell on the treatment table.