As Jurgen Klopp gets set to depart Liverpool in the summer - the news of his exit breaking in late January - all eyes will be on how the Reds' new era begins. And, one player who Klopp will certainly be hoping can provide the foundations for that at Anfield, is Conor Bradley.

Born in the small town of Castlederg, County Tyrone, Northern Ireland, like millions of children around the world, Bradley got his first exposure to football at his local club. It was 2012 when, at the age of nine, he joined St Patrick's FC. He took his first steps on the pitch and stayed for four years, before moving on to the youth team at Dungannon Swifts FC, the biggest club in County Tyrone. Known for producing players such as Niall McGinn and Terry Devlin, the Blue and Whites can now pride themselves on having welcomed a Liverpool player into their fold.

Conor Bradley's time at Liverpool so far

In the summer of 2019, the English giant, who had already been keeping an eye on Bradley for some time, recruited the young player on an initial scholarship deal that was to run for two seasons. However, impressed by the Northern Irishman, the Reds' management decided to offer him his first professional contract for three seasons.

The right-back finally played his first match for the U18s on the 14th September 2019. In his first year at Kirkby - Liverpool's academy - he made 11 appearances (3 goals, 1 assist) under Barry Lewtas. He soon became too strong to continue playing at this level, but his performances were rewarded the following season, when he quickly established himself with Neil Critchley's reserve team.

During the 2020/21 season, he made 16 appearances for the U23s and was decisive on three occasions (1 goal, 2 assists). To top it all off, Bradley also received his first training call-up to the professional squad in September 2020. In videos posted on the club's social networks, the Castlederg native appeared alongside Leighton Clarkson and Remi Savage, his U23 team-mates.

A few months later, on 21 September 2021, Bradley made his first professional appearance in the EFL Cup third round against Norwich City. Klopp's side won the match convincingly (0-3), and the young right-back played a key role in celebrating his first start. On the 7th December of the same year, Bradley made his Champions League debut in the world's most prestigious club competition, replacing Neco Williams in the Reds' 2-1 win at the San Siro.

It was a dream debut for a player who had not yet played a single minute in the domestic league (he was on the bench for the game against Arsenal on the 20th November, but did not start). In total, the full-back made five appearances for the first-team during the 2021-22 season and even scored his first assist against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup.

Bradley's superb season with Bolton Wanderers

Bradley was then loaned out to League One side Bolton Wanderers in the summer of 2022, and the decision paid off for the right-back, making 53 appearances for The Trotters that season. As well as being particularly decisive (seven goals and six assists), he took advantage of his adventure in the north west of England to win the EFL Trophy and establish himself as one of the best players in the league, having been named the "Club's Player Of The Season", "Player's Player Of The Season" (voted by the supporters), and jointly - with James Trafford - the "Young Player Of The Season".

He returned to Liverpool in the summer, but unfortunately suffered a back injury that kept him out of action for four months until the end of November 2023. Since then, however, he has made six appearances, providing an assist in his first - and so far only - Premier League appearance.

Bradley has not only made a name for himself in English football, he has also come to the fore at international level too with Northern Ireland. So much so that, on the 26th May 2021, coach Ian Baraclough decided to call him up for the friendlies against Malta and Ukraine. Four days later, the right-back celebrated his first cap for the Green and White Army. Since then, the 20-year-old right-back has won 11 caps.

Conor Bradley's style of play

A right-back with a background as a winger, Bradley seems to have a profile perfectly suited to Klopp's style of play. Very at ease with the idea of attacking space and providing offensive presence, he represents a real threat to his opponents - Fbref says he tried his hand at shooting 50 times last season. Blessed with good pace and remarkable stamina, he is no stranger to effort when it comes to defending or going toe-to-toe with an attacker - still according to Fbref, he was the tenth player to cause the most fouls in League One (66) in 2022/23. But according to Cliff Ferguson, the scout who attracted young Conor to the academy, the Northern Irishman can count on other key qualities.

"Where I maybe took Conor for granted is tactically. He's excellent. He takes information on board and makes himself a better player. He's really, really good that way. He must be a manager's dream because he does everything and fulfils his role to the letter. The player's talent gets them to Liverpool, that's a given, but the rest is down to attitude and Conor's will to win stood out even at nine years old. That's the best thing for me. He's not happy unless you're really pushing him."

Conor Bradley's 2023/24 stats (as of 23/01/2024) Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played Premier League 1 0 1 83 EFL Cup 2 0 0 111 FA Cup Premier League 1 0 0 15 Europa League 2 0 0 98 Total 6 0 1 307 All stats taken from Transfermarkt

What next for Conor Bradley

Under contract with Liverpool until June 2027, the prospect of seeing Bradley make an exit from Anfield is a possibility. With Trent Alexander-Arnold standing in his way, it would make perfect sense for the 20-year-old to escape the England international's shadow and get regular first-team action of his own. What now remains to be seen are the terms of a hypothetical departure. Having played in League One, it could be a good idea for him to go out on loan to the Championship or even the Premier League.

According to various sources, Preston North End were keen to sign the Northern Ireland international last summer. Among the other possible options, a permanent move away from the Liverpudlian outfit cannot be ruled out. Here too, a club in the top or second division could be tempted by the idea of securing the services of the Reds' talent. For the time being, however, all this is purely speculative.

