Everton defender Conor Coady was the 'one to pay the price' at Goodison Park, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The experienced centre-back quickly became a key player at Everton, but things changed when Sean Dyche arrived at the club.

Everton news - Conor Coady

Coady signed for the Merseyside club at the beginning of the season on a loan deal from fellow Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

As per the BBC, the Toffees decided this week to reject the chance to sign Coady on a permanent deal, with Everton having an option to buy the England international for just £4.5m.

Under Dyche, Coady played just 484 minutes, after playing 1701 minutes under previous manager Frank Lampard, according to Transfermarkt.

Everton were overloaded with centre-back options this campaign, with Yerry Mina, James Tarkowski, Mason Holgate, Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane, and Coady all first-team, senior options at Goodison Park.

Mina has now left the club following the expiration of his contract, and with Coady let go, Dyche now has less options in defence.

However, getting Mina and Coady, with the latter earning £62k-a-week, off the wage bill could give them more wiggle room in the transfer market.

What has Brown said about Coady?

Brown has suggested that Coady was the one to pay the price when Dyche had to make a change earlier in the season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think a few months ago it was a total no-brainer. At the start of the season, him and James Tarkowski formed a really good partnership.

"It was beginning to crack a little bit when Everton were suddenly in trouble and Sean Dyche, for whatever reason, decided that Coady would be the one to pay the price.

"He hasn't really been seen since and I think it was a major surprise when he started the last game of the season."

Should Everton have signed Coady on a permanent deal?

It's a difficult decision to make when the end of the transfer window is a few months away.

Everton had to decide this week whether to activate the clause, and it's hard to predict whether the Toffees will bring in replacements before the season begins.

In August, it could look like a poor choice from Everton, if they fail to sign a new centre-back.

However, with Dyche clearly preferring other players at the moment, it wouldn't make a lot of sense to spend £4.5m.