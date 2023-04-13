Everton defender Conor Coady has been backed to make a 'firm decision' on his future by journalist Dean Jones, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The 30-year-old was a regular under Frank Lampard but his game time has been limited under Sean Dyche.

Everton news - Conor Coady

Coady, who is earning £62k-a-week at Everton, signed for the club on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers at the beginning of the season.

The England international has started in 22 Premier League fixtures this campaign, according to FBref, but hasn't played a minute in the last six games.

During the first few months of his Everton career, many fans would have expected signing him on a permanent deal to be a formality, with BBC reporting that he will cost just £4.5m.

However, under Dyche, Coady has found minutes hard to come by and they may be looking to use their transfer budget elsewhere.

It's understood that Everton are yet to make a decision on whether they will look to extend Coady's stay at Goodison Park beyond this season.

Journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that he believes most Everton fans would be happy to see the Liverpool-born defender sign on a permanent deal.

What has Jones said about Coady?

Jones has suggested that he backs Coady to make a firm decision on his future at the Merseyside club.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "The nature of Sean Dyche, he'll probably be frank about the situation with both of them. I think we know Coady would accept and want those conversations with Dyche too.

"I would back him to actually make a firm decision himself on whether he wanted to remain part of this and whether he felt he could work his way back into it."

How has Coady performed this season?

As previously mentioned, Coady has started the majority of games this campaign, but is struggling under Dyche.

The former Burnley boss made the change to his defence shortly after joining the club, with Michael Keane coming in and starting the last six fixtures.

This term, Coady has averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.77 in the Premier League, which ranks him behind Keane, James Tarkowski, Mason Holgate, and Yerry Mina - four central defenders he's currently competing with.

Overall, Coady started well under Lampard but results deteriorated as the season went on.

Dyche clearly has more faith in Keane at the moment, who he worked with during his time at Burnley.