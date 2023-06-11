Sheffield United target Conor Coady could have an offer to move to Bramall Lane this summer, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The experienced centre-back may not have a future at Molineux.

Sheffield United - Conor Coady

Coady, who is earning £62k-a-week at Wolves, spent this season on loan at Everton.

The Toffees opted not to sign Coady on a permanent deal, despite having a £4.5m buy option inserted in the contract, as per The Times.

Journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Coady was the one to pay the price, with Everton in trouble earlier in the campaign, Sean Dyche had to make a change and, ultimately, Coady was dropped.

We didn't see a lot of the England international when Dyche took over, so it didn't make a lot of sense for Everton to activate the buy option.

Considering Wolves allowed Coady to leave the club on loan to a Premier League club, he's clearly not fancied at Molineux, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him leave the club in the summer transfer window.

However, Jones has named one side who could be in the market for Coady over the next few weeks.

What has Jones said about Coady?

Jones has suggested that Sheffield United could be interested in signing Coady this summer, but they won't be the only ones.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I was a little bit surprised, but Coady is going to have other options open to him. Sheffield United, I think, is one that will probably be on the table for him if he becomes available.

"So yeah, he's going to have opportunities. We'll have to wait and see what talks he has over the summer with his current club.

"I don't think he's too concerned about it because he knows what he brings to the team in terms of experience and confidence too.

"There will certainly be a couple of clubs that are keen to take him."

What's next for Coady?

Coady showed at times this season that he struggles playing in a back four, so Sheffield United could be the side for him.

As per Transfermarkt, Paul Heckingbottom, the manager of Sheffield United, prefers to use a back three system, which could suit Coady.

The 30-year-old spent a season on loan at Bramall Lane during his time at Liverpool, so a move back to Yorkshire could make a lot of sense in more ways than one.