Conor Coady has revealed exactly what happened between Erling Haaland and Ben Godfrey when Everton travelled to face Manchester City.

And his story had everyone cracking up.

It was nearly a season to forget for Coady and the Toffees.

They just about escaped relegation on the final day of the Premier League season, picking up a vital win against Bournemouth.

It meant they just scraped out of the relegation zone, with Leicester City unable to avoid the drop despite beating West Ham in their last match.

The gap between 18th and 17th was just two points, with every point essential for Everton in the end.

None more so than when they picked up an important one on the road against City.

Haaland had opened the scoring for the eventual Premier League champions, but Demarai Gray then equalized for the Merseyside club with a sensational goal.

But the game was mainly memorable for Godfrey’s interactions with City’s number nine during the tie.

The pair were seen bickering and tussling throughout the match, with Haaland even celebrating in front of the Everton defender.

Coady lifts the lid on what happened

The battle between the two players only made the tie more enticing for those watching at home.

And now, Coady has said exactly what happened between the two men.

The defender joined Mark Chapman and Micah Richards on BBC Radio 5 Live.

And he explained that he threw his teammate under the bus when Haaland confronted him early on.

“We obviously said Ben’s a big strong lad isn’t he,” he recalled. “And we obviously said we’d try and get into him [Haaland] a little bit. Make him feel like he’s in a game.

“And so Ben about 30 seconds in gives him a bit and Haaland stayed down for a little bit.

“But Haaland didn’t know who it was so as he stood up, I’m stood in the middle of a back three and I’m trying to talk.

"Next minute, he’s walking towards me, big massive fella isn’t he? So as he’s walking towards me I’m looking at him and he went, ‘Was that you?’

“And I went, ‘No it was him!’

"And he went, 'Ok' and walked off!"

Sounds like Godfrey was properly terrified of the big man. And to be fair, who wouldn’t be?

Neither Chapman nor Richards could keep it together, bursting into laughter.

Watch the clip for yourselves below…

Watch: Coady’s fantastic story about Haaland and Godfrey

If Coady has another run-in with Haaland next year though, he won’t be in a blue Everton shirt.

Sean Dyche decided against making the loan signing a permanent one in the upcoming transfer window.

And the defender confirmed on the show that he was speaking to his parent club, Wolves, about his future, and whether he had a chance under Julen Lopetegui.

“I have spoken to Wolves all season,” he said, as per Birmingham Mail.

“I am in a little bit of limbo but I am speaking to Wolves at the moment to see what they want because, listen, the club is the most important thing. I am sure we will come to a decision soon.”