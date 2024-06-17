Highlights Conor Gallagher's potential move to Aston Villa is not linked to Jhon Duran's transfer to Chelsea.

A €50 million fee has reportedly been agreed for Duran to Chelsea, while Gallagher has also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur.

Gallagher has admitted his excitement to working under new Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca next season.

Connor Gallagher's potential switch to Aston Villa from Chelsea is "a separate situation" to Jhon Duran's rumoured move to Stamford Bridge, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The pair could be set for opposite transfers this summer, with Chelsea looking to offload stand-in captain Gallagher and bring in a new striker as a priority, while Unai Emery is keen to bring the England midfielder to Villa Park.

However, although it seems as though the deal could be considered a straight swap, on paper at least, Jacobs has confirmed that this is not the case and that one move will not necessarily go through even if the other does.

Conor Gallagher Move Could Hinge on Jhon Duran Exit

Villa may only be able to afford Gallagher if the striker moves in the opposite direction

Chelsea are reportedly at the advanced stages of bringing Duran to the club as they look to bolster their attack under new manager Enzo Maresca, and have agreed a €50 million fee for the back-up Villa striker. Duran scored five goals in 23 Premier League matches last season as second striker to Ollie Watkins.

The Blues have Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku in their ranks, while they are looking to move on Romelu Lukaku and Armando Broja, but want to sign a new frontman as a priority and the Colombian forward seems to tick all the boxes for Todd Boehly and the club's hierarchy.

Jhon Duran's Premier League stats vs Nicholas Jackson during the 2023/24 season Duran Jackson Appearances 23 35 Minutes 463 2810 Goals 5 14 Assists 0 5 Shots per game 0.9 2.3 xG 2.23 18.66 xG difference 2.77 -4.66

That move, however, does not mean Gallagher is any closer to joining Villa. The 24-year-old is currently away in Germany with England at Euro 2024, so there is no movement expected for the next few weeks at least.

Gallagher Latest: Chelsea Midfielder Staying Put For Now

But he could make a switch to the Midlands this summer

Journalist Jacobs has updated GMS on the status of Gallagher's move possible move to Villa, suggesting that nothing is in the works as things stand with Gallagher on international duty.

However, Villa remain interested in a deal for Gallagher and the clubs are reportedly in talks over a deal with the Blues demanding £50m, according to the Guardian.

Jacobs said:

"The thing I would say on Conor Gallagher as well, is my understanding is that Chelsea view Gallagher as a separate situation to Duran. "So they may be intrinsically linked financially from Villa's point of view, because if they get a healthy fee for Duran, then should they choose to proceed with Gallagher? "They'll be in a financial position where maybe they can make a competitive offer, but Gallagher's at the Euros. Gallagher doesn't want to be distracted right now. "Gallagher wants to focus on that, and if Chelsea get Duran done, they'll want to move quicker."

Gallagher 'Excited' For Maresca Era

As things stand, Gallagher will return to Chelsea at the end of the European Championships in Germany. Whether that is in two weeks or a month, the midfielder will return to Cobham Training Centre with the club under new management.

Despite reports linking him with a move to Villa - while London rivals Tottenham are also said to be interested - Gallagher has admitted to his excitement at working with the Italian ahead of the new Premier League season.

“Full focus on the Euros. I couldn't be happier with the position I'm in. It was sad to see Pochettino go," Gallagher said.

"He’s done so much for me, but I’m really excited for the new manager coming in and working with him”.

All stats courtesy of WhoScored, correct as of 13/06/2024