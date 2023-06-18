Brighton & Hove Albion would be a perfect fit for Conor Gallagher, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The England international could be on his way out at Chelsea, with the west London club bringing in multiple players over the last few years.

Brighton & Hove Albion news - Conor Gallagher

As per the Evening Standard, Gallagher is one of the players who could be leaving Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

After spending £600m since Todd Boehly took over, bringing in money through sales will be important to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Now, according to talkSPORT, Brighton have entered the race to sign Gallagher this summer.

The report adds that Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are also keen on the 23-year-old.

With Alexis Mac Allister leaving the club and Moises Caicedo potentially joining Chelsea, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, a midfield signing will be necessary for Brighton this summer.

It will be interesting to see if Brighton and Chelsea could come to an agreement seeing Gallagher and Caicedo switch clubs over the next few months.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea could demand in the region of £30m for the former Crystal Palace loanee.

What has Jones said about Gallagher?

Jones has suggested that Gallagher and Brighton would be an amazing fit, if he was to leave Chelsea.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "The one that really intrigues me is that Brighton are interested. I think that would be an amazing fit for them if he was to actually leave Chelsea. It's not too far to go, it's a club that have got European football coming, they've got a really good model.

"I think it'll be a really exciting move. So, if Conor Gallagher goes as well, then Chelsea are looking at a completely different side for next season."

Would Gallagher be a good signing for Brighton?

Although Gallagher has struggled to find consistent form during his time at Chelsea, there's no doubt there is a good player in there.

During his loan spell with Palace, Gallagher proved what he can do when given regular minutes.

Gallagher scored eight goals and provided five assists during his time at Selhurst Park, as per Transfermarkt.

Before being sacked as Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel praised Gallagher's development.

He said: "His development is extraordinary and outstanding. He is one of the key players at Crystal Palace and he has made a huge step in his development up front."