Highlights Chelsea's Conor Gallagher is demanding a reasonable wage and wants to be among the club's top earners if he stays.

Talks between Gallagher and Chelsea have cooled, raising the possibility of the English midfielder moving to another club.

With Chelsea considering letting go of players like Gallagher and Chalobah, the club is facing a significant transition period.

Chelsea ace Conor Gallagher is no closer to signing a new deal with the west London club, respected journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT, as he revealed the central midfielder’s wage demands are not as ‘crazy’ as reports are making out.

The club’s chiefs have a mammoth task on their hands. Just as Mauricio Pochettino looked to have begun getting a tune out of his players, the Argentine was replaced by Enzo Maresca, formerly of Leicester City, to see them enter, yet again, a new era.

Keeping hold of their key stars, which includes Gallagher, will be paramount to how the wily Italian performs in his first season in the Premier League - but given how contract discussions have panned out, his future could lay elsewhere.

Chelsea Transfer Latest: Conor Gallagher

Midfielder wants to stay in west London

Close

The future of the Englishman has been a main topic of interest among those in the Stamford Bridge echo chamber as, despite the club spending north of £100 million on both Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez, Gallagher has arguably been their standout midfielder.

A high-octane man in the middle with an eye for a pass, too, Gallagher impressed in the west of the capital under Pochettino’s watch with the Epsom-born ace notching a grand total of five goals and seven assists in 37 league outings - the best return of his career.

Gallagher 23/24 Premier League Stats vs Chelsea Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 3,137 1st Goals 5 =4th Assists 7 2nd Pass success rate (%) 91.5 3rd Tackles per game 2.3 3rd Overall rating 7.13 2nd

According to GMS sources, talks between the 13-cap England international and Chelsea have cooled in recent weeks and, despite Gallagher wanting to remain and win trophies in west London. Though, if he was to be forced out of the exit door, he’d want to play for a Champions League-competing outfit.

The former Crystal Palace loanee’s current deal expires in the summer of 2025, leaving Chelsea with little time to decide whether to offer fresh terms or to part ways with him instead.

Jacobs: Gallagher is ‘No Closer’ to Signing Chelsea Deal

‘It’s not true that he’s demanding crazy wages’

Close

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs suggested that the Blues value Gallagher around north of £50 million and there will be little wiggle room when it comes to discussing a deal with would-be buyers.

The journalist also insisted that he, a current £50,000-per-week earner, is not demanding a weekly wage that can be deemed out of reach. That said, he did admit that Gallagher would ideally like to be, wherever he plies his trade next term, one of the club’s highest-earners. Jacobs said:

“Chelsea value Conor Gallagher at £50 million plus, and they will be relatively firm on that number, while Gallagher's no closer to agreeing a new Chelsea deal. He's been a model professional. “It's not true that he's demanding crazy wages, because talks haven't even really advanced to that point, but it's just understood that Gallagher feels very reasonably, either at Chelsea or another club, that he should be one of the top 10 earners.”

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gallagher is Chelsea’s 21st highest-earner at the club with the likes of Malang Sarr, Noni Madueke and Trevoh Chalobah all pocketing more than him.

Chelsea to Allow Chalobah to Leave

Fulham interested in the 24-year-old

Close

Not only Gallagher, but there are a host of Chelsea players that could be leaving the club in the summer - one being defender Trevoah Chalobah. The 24-year-old has struggled, largely thanks to personal injuries, to cement himself as a regular starter at his boyhood club - but he could be in line to increase his minutes with a move to potential suitors Fulham.

The Athletic have reported the Craven Cottage outfit are keen admirers of the out-of-favour Englishman, while his current employers are willing to let him leave this summer. In the centre-back department, Chelsea already boast the likes of Levi Colwill, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile and the most recent addition of Tosin Adarabioyo.