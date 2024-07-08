Highlights Conor Gallagher's future with Chelsea is uncertain, with clubs including Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle United showing interest.

Gallagher's England performances in EURO 2024 might affect his future plans, with the star unavailable for transfer whilst the tournament is ongoing.

Gallagher is a valuable player for Chelsea, but a move away could be on the cards, impacting the club's homegrown star quota.

Chelsea star Conor Gallagher has played a somewhat important role for England at EURO 2024 as the football season continues to burn on - but the Three Lions star may not be a part of Enzo Maresca's plans, according to Dharmesh Sheth - who has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that plans may have changed regarding his future, with no immediate update on where he will be at the end of the transfer window.

Gallagher, who reportedly has an asking price of £50m, has excelled for Chelsea over the past two seasons, with 95 appearances for the Blues resulting in 10 goals and a sixth-placed finish last season. After two previous loan spells at West Brom and Crystal Palace in the top-flight - the latter in which he scored eight goals in 2021/22 - Gallagher is certainly one to watch over the next few years having only just turned 24. That has seen interest rise in his talents and Sheth has revealed that his future is still uncertain.

Conor Gallagher Has Been Linked With Chelsea Exit

Gallagher is one of Chelsea's longest-serving players

Reports earlier in the window, prior to the Profit and Sustainability deadline on June 30, had linked Gallagher with Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United; though there are huge variables as to why there hasn't been interest from any club as of yet.

Interest had flooded in before EURO 2024, and with Chelsea running risks of PSR trouble, a move to the aforementioned trio had been floated, but with Gallagher on the plane to Germany, those talks were put on the back burner.

Conor Gallagher's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 37 1st Goals 5 =4th Assists 7 2nd Tackles Per Game 2.3 3rd Interceptions Per Game 1.2 1st Match rating 7.13 2nd

Whether any interest is reignited remains to be seen but with Douglas Luiz having gone to Juventus, Villa are most likely to be in need of someone to replace the Brazilian and he could be the remedy to their problem. Tottenham were thought to stand a big chance given that they are a local side, but Gallagher's family are all Chelsea fans - whilst Newcastle was deemed too far away to move.

Sheth: Lots of Clubs Would Love Gallagher

The midfielder is a manager's dream

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said that whilst Chelsea as a club would love to keep Gallagher, plans may have changed in terms of whether the Blues will keep him under Maresca. He said:

"We're not expecting any movement on Conor Gallagher until after the Euros. He's not thinking about his future until England's EURO 2024 campaign is over. "So make no mistake about it, there are lots of clubs who would love to have Conor Gallagher. Chelsea will be one of those who would love to have Conor Gallagher as well. "I just wonder whether things have changed now that Mauricio Pochettino has left, because he was a big backer of Gallagher and made him captain of the team."

Gallagher is a Huge Part of Chelsea's DNA

The midfielder bleeds blue and his sale could be a mistake

Gallagher is a vital part of the Chelsea side, and he shouldn't be sold unless necessary. Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo are seen as the two main central midfielders at Stamford Bridge, but Gallagher is a clear third-choice having made the England team and his exploits in west London - alongside having captained the Blues before - will have a big say in determining his future.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gallagher captained Chelsea for the first time back in August at the age of just 23.

The England international knows the club inside out, brings a relentless nature when pressing and chipped in with more than enough goals last season to be deemed worthy of a move away from the club - whilst a move away would also see Chelsea lose one of their homegrown stars, which would be a nightmare for European registration terms with four players brought up in the academy needing to be registered in the 25-man squad - especially with Armando Broja and Trevoh Chalobah being linked with moves away from the club.

