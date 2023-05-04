Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher could be perfect under Mauricio Pochettino, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 23-year-old has struggled to become a regular in the Chelsea side.

Chelsea news - Conor Gallagher

Gallagher has been heavily linked with a move away in the summer transfer window, with Football Insider reporting that Chelsea could demand in the region of £30m.

Under Frank Lampard, Gallagher has started to feature more regularly at Stamford Bridge, but his future could be up in the air with no new manager secured ahead of next season.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Chelsea are to continue talks with Pochettino this week in order to complete a deal to hire their new manager.

Gallagher will be hoping the next manager to take over at Stamford Bridge will consider him a key player, or he may have to consider moving in the summer transfer window.

The England international has started just 13 Premier League games this campaign, according to FBref.

Gallagher certainly won't be short of interest if he was to leave the club at the end of the season, with The Times reporting that Liverpool see Gallagher as an alternative to Jude Bellingham, and reports in Germany suggesting that Borussia Dortmund are also interested in the former Crystal Palace loanee.

What has Brown said about Gallagher?

Brown has suggested that Gallagher could be perfect for Pochettino, if the latter is appointed as Chelsea manager.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think Gallagher is perfect for Pochettino. If he goes back to the Spurs blueprint where they were a high-pressing, hard working, run you down team, with talent all over the pitch with wing-backs breaking forward, you could quite easily achieve that at Chelsea.

"With a good pre-season and everyone getting used to it, they have the players in place and Gallagher would be perfect for that role."

How has Gallagher performed this season?

It hasn't been a great campaign for Gallagher, averaging a Sofascore rating of 6.78 in the Premier League, ranking him 17th in the Chelsea squad.

The Blues midfielder has scored twice and provided an assist in England's top flight, as per FBref.

However, during his time at Palace on loan, Gallagher proved that when given regular minutes in the Premier League, he's capable of producing.

As per Transfermarkt, the 23-year-old scored eight times and provided three assists during his temporary spell with the Eagles.