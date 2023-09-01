Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has been heavily linked with a departure this summer, and journalist Paul Brown has revealed that two or three clubs are interested, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The England international has been a key player for Mauricio Pochettino so far this season, and Brown has provided an update on his future.

Chelsea transfer news - Conor Gallagher

Gallagher has started all three of Chelsea's Premier League fixtures this campaign, as per FBref, but new additions could see him fall down the pecking order once again. Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo are yet to be fully bedded in to Mauricio Pochettino's side, with the former failing to feature and the latter starting just once. This could make it difficult for Gallagher to be a regular starter for the remainder of the campaign, and after spending hundreds of millions of pounds on new players this summer, Chelsea might want to recoup some funds from sales.

Sources have confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea are open to selling Gallagher if an offer of around £50m arrives at the table. Tottenham Hotspur are one of the clubs who are showing an interest in the former Crystal Palace loanee, but they could be waiting on potentially offloading Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. Gallagher could be a smart option for Spurs under Ange Postecoglou, but they don't appear to be the only team showing an interest in securing his signature before the window slams shut later tonight.

Now, journalist Brown has provided an update on Gallagher's future at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea summer signings 2023 Axel Disasi (Monaco) £38.5m Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal) £30.1m Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) £52m Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle) £17.27m Robert Sanchez (Brighton) £25m Moises Caicedo (Brighton) £115m Lesley Ugochukwu (Rennes) £23.5m Angelo Gabriel (Santos) Undisclosed Alex Matos (Norwich) Undisclosed Diego Moreira (Benfica) Undisclosed Ishe Samuels-Smith (Everton) Undisclosed Dujuan Richards (Phoenix All Stars Academy) Undisclosed Romeo Lavia (Southampton) £58m Deivid Washington (Santos) £17.1m Djordje Petrovic (New England Revolution) £14m All fees courtesy of Sky Sports

What has Brown said about Gallagher and Chelsea?

Brown has suggested that two or three clubs who are capable of paying the asking price for Gallagher are interested in signing the 23-year-old. The journalist adds that, however, Gallagher, who is earning £50k-a-week at Stamford Bridge, has made it clear that he doesn't want to leave the club, and manager Pochettino is very happy with him.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think it would be a surprise if Gallagher was to go. There's still two or three clubs seriously interested in him who would pay a decent fee for Gallagher, but he's made it very clear that he doesn't want to leave. He was captain the other night I believe. Mauricio Pochettino is very happy with him. It would purely be a club if they were to sell him, simply to bring in some cash after quite an expensive summer."