Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher's future is uncertain with his contract expiring next summer, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT that the England international leaving on a free transfer is the last thing they want, meaning they have a decision to make at the end of the season.

Under Mauricio Pochettino, Gallagher has been a key player for the Blues this season. The 24-year-old has attracted interest over the last few years, and he's yet to sign an extension on his current deal, meaning the west London club risk losing him on a free next summer.

Considering his importance to the Chelsea side, the Blues are likely to want to tie him down to a new contract. However, due to needing to continue complying with the Premier League's profit and sustainability regulations, sales may be necessary when the transfer market opens for business later this year.

Gallagher Attracting Interest Amid Contract Uncertainty

During the January transfer window, a report from the Independent suggested that Tottenham Hotspur identified the midfielder as their priority target, but they failed to get a deal over the line. The article claimed that an offer of £50m might have tempted Chelsea into a sale, but they never arrived at the table with a significant bid.

It appears that Gallagher wants to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge, with journalist Ben Jacobs telling GIVEMESPORT that he would like to extend his stay at the club before he heads off to the Euros with England in the summer. However, journalist Dean Jones has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that the Blues are under pressure to offload players in the upcoming transfer window, and Gallagher could be one of those sacrificed.

Conor Gallagher - FBref stats compared to midfielders across Europe Statistic Per 90 Percentile Progressive carries 1.73 69 Successful take-ons 1 72 Touches (attacking penalty area) 2.61 92 Tackles 2.55 80 Blocks 1.76 92

Due to Todd Boehly spending significant sums of money on new talent, the club are forced to balance the books to continue complying with financial regulations. Academy graduates, like Gallagher, could be the most vulnerable, as a sale of a player who cost the Blues nothing in terms of a transfer fee would represent pure profit. Even though Gallagher might not want to head through the exit door and Pochettino is likely to want to keep him around, a sale is certainly possible in the summer.

Dharmesh Sheth - Gallagher Could See Out Contract

Sheth has suggested that Gallagher could see out his contract at Stamford Bridge and that is the last thing Chelsea will want. The Sky Sports reporter adds that they won't want to be in a situation where Gallagher leaves the club for free, so they will have a major decision to make in the summer when it comes to his future. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said...

"Gallagher could stay there and see out his contract. That is the last thing Chelsea will want to do because they know, and they've used this in the last couple of seasons when they've tried to comply with all of the financial regulations, particularly when it comes to players who have come through the academy at Chelsea, everything that goes in the books when they sell those players goes down as pure profit. So they will not want to be in a situation where Conor Gallagher leaves for free. They will have to make a decision one way or another come the summer."

Chelsea Could Sell 'Two or Three' Players

If the west London outfit want to avoid a departure for Gallagher, then we could see a host of their fringe players departing in the next transfer window. If Chelsea are unable to extend the English midfielder's contract, then it's likely that they will be forced to cash in on Gallagher to avoid him leaving on a free transfer.

Journalist Jacobs has discussed Chelsea's financial situation with GIVEMESPORT, suggesting that they could bring in a significant amount of money in sales without offloading Gallagher. Lewis Hall's obligation to buy is likely to kick in, with the Blues receiving around £30m. The Premier League side feel they can also receive around £35m for Romelu Lukaku and a similar fee for Armando Broja.

The likes of Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella, and Ian Maatsen are also named, and there's no doubt they wouldn't impact Pochettino's squad as negatively as losing Gallagher would.

