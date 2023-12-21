Highlights Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher may be allowed to leave the club in January due to financial concerns.

Despite his strong performances, Gallagher could be one player who is sacrificed for a key reason.

Both Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United have shown interest in Gallagher in the past and may pursue him in the upcoming transfer window.

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has been heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge despite becoming a key player under Mauricio Pochettino, and journalist Paul Brown has provided an update on the situation, discussing who is likely to be making that decision.

Pochettino has shown immense faith in Gallagher this season, playing him regularly and even naming him as captain in Reece James' absence. The academy graduate has stood out in the Chelsea midfield and has arguably performed to a higher level than Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, who the west London club invested a significant amount of money in over the last two transfer windows.

Despite Gallagher's influence on the Blues this term, reports have suggested that they could allow him to depart when the winter window opens for business, partly due to the club needing to balance their finances after excessive spending over the last few weeks.

Gallagher could be sacrificed by Chelsea

Towards the end of the summer transfer window, Chelsea's spending under Todd Boehly reached the £1bn mark, despite the American businessman only taking over at Stamford Bridge last year. With the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules in place, Chelsea will have to ensure they offload some of their current squad in order to comply with the regulations.

As a result of needing to bring in some funds in the near future, the MailOnline have reported that Gallagher is on the list of players that the Blues could look to allow to leave when the window opens in January. The article claims that Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are among the clubs who have shown an interest in the England international in the past, so it will be interesting to see if they step up their pursuit next month.

Conor Gallagher's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 16 2nd Assists 4 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.4 =3rd Tackles Per Game 2.8 2nd Interceptions Per Game 1.5 1st Match rating 7.10 1st Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 19/12/2023

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Gallagher's situation will depend on whether Chelsea receive an adequate offer in January and they will then have a decision to make. The former West Bromwich Albion loanee intends to stay and fight for his place, while Pochettino is also a fan of the player.

Considering his recent performances, Chelsea are likely to be able to demand a significant fee for Gallagher, so from a financial perspective, it could make sense, with just over 18 months remaining on his current contract.

Paul Brown verdict

Brown has suggested that it is an upstairs decision to put Gallagher's name out there in terms of a potential sale, with Pochettino not wanting him to leave the club. The journalist adds that if Gallagher was to be sold in the upcoming January transfer window, then that could cause problems between the manager and the club. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"I think it was always an upstairs decision to dangle Gallagher's name out there. He didn't want to leave. The manager doesn't want him to leave. The fact that he was given the armband shows just how much trust the manager has in him. And when we asked Pochettino about plans in the transfer market, he's very firm that nothing will happen without his approval. So it's hard to see Gallagher going. If he is sold for whatever reason, I think it would be against his will. I think that would cause problems with Pochettino. So I'm 100% sure that the manager does not want Gallagher to leave Chelsea."

Other Chelsea stars could be sold

Due to Gallagher coming through the academy, his sale would be banked as profit in the club's accounts immediately, which would give them more money to spend than, for example, selling a player who has only recently joined the club. It could mean that we see other academy graduates sacrificed in the near future in order to generate funds.

James, Levi Colwill, Armando Broja, Ian Maatsen, and Trevoh Chalobah are others who are in the current squad that came up through the ranks at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea fans certainly shouldn't be shocked if one or two are sold in the near future.