Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher could be sacrificed in the summer transfer window, journalist Pete O'Rourke has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 23-year-old has been in and out of the Chelsea side this season after a successful loan spell last campaign.

Chelsea news - Conor Gallagher

Gallagher spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace, where he enjoyed a successful period with the Eagles.

The England international scored eight goals and provided three assists in the Premier League, as per FBref.

Gallagher has started to receive a little bit more game time under interim manager Frank Lampard, but overall, has started 13 Premier League games for the west London club this term.

According to ESPN, Chelsea have spent over £600m since the end of last season, so the Blues may have to offload players in the summer transfer window for Financial Fair Play purposes.

A player like Gallagher, who came through the academy, would be hugely beneficial for Chelsea if they were to sell him, as every penny earned from a transfer would count for pure profit on the books.

With Todd Boehly continuing to splash the cash but results on the pitch getting worse, we could see more spending in the next few months.

What has O'Rourke said about Gallagher?

O'Rourke has suggested that Gallagher could be a player sold in the summer to help Chelsea raise some funds.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It's going to a big summer ahead for Chelsea as we all know, with decisions that they're going to have to make in the transfer market to balance the squad and make some money to meet FFP regulations.

"Gallagher could be one of the players sacrificed to try and raise some funds. He's a top player Gallagher.

"Obviously, he's been very patient waiting for his chance at Chelsea because he's had several loan moves before that. He's had more game time under Lampard."

Where could Gallagher end up?

According to Football Insider, Newcastle United remain interested in signing Gallagher, with Chelsea expected to demand in the region of £30m.

Reports in Germany have also confirmed that Borussia Dortmund are monitoring Gallagher, with his future at Stamford Bridge described as open.

The Times have also reported that Liverpool are interested in Gallagher as an alternative to Jude Bellingham.

There appears to be plenty of interest in Gallagher heading into the summer, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him leave the club.