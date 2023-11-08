Highlights Tottenham Hotspur suffered a shocking defeat to Chelsea in a heated match, with Chelsea's Nicholas Jackson scoring a hat-trick in the final 15 minutes for a 4-1 triumph.

The game was marked by ill-tempered clashes between the players, with both teams receiving multiple yellow cards and Tottenham seeing two players sent off.

Conor Gallagher, who had a confrontation with Yves Bissouma after the match, described the game as the craziest and weirdest he has ever played, but expressed satisfaction with the crucial victory for Chelsea.

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea played out one of the wildest games in recent Premier League history on Monday evening. Spurs welcomed their rivals to Tottenham Hostpur Stadium as the heavy favourites having gone unbeaten in their opening 10 league matches of the season. However, it was Chelsea, who were languishing in the bottom half of the table before the match kicked off, that emerged victorious.

It looked as if Spurs would cruise to a comfortable victory when Dejan Kulusevski gave them the lead in the sixth minute. However, disaster struck when Cristian Romero gave away a penalty and was sent off just after the half-hour mark. Cole Palmer coolly dispatched his spot-kick and levelled the scores.

Things went from bad to worse for the home side when they were reduced to nine-men after Destiny Udogie was given his marching orders 10 minutes after half-time. Chelsea made their numerical advantage count and Nicholas Jackson's hat-trick in the final 15 minutes gave the Blues a 4-1 victory and a crucial three points.

Conor Gallagher clashes with Yves Bissouma after derby

The match in north London was ill-tempered, with Spurs being given three cards (one yellow, two red) and Chelsea being given five yellow cards. Both sets of players clashed on numerous occasions during the 90 minutes and it continued to spoil over after the final whistle.

Footage has emerged of a clash between Chelsea's Conor Gallagher and Tottenham's Yves Bissouma. In the footage, Gallagher can be seen walking up to Bissouma and trying to shake his hand. However, Bissouma refused to shake his opponent's hand and Gallagher was not impressed at all. The two squared up and had to be separated by Marc Cucurella and Oliver Skipp.

The incident brings back memories of the clash between Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel after the game between Spurs and Chelsea last year. Watch the moment below...

What Conor Gallagher said after Spurs 1-4 Chelsea

Gallagher spoke to Chelsea's official website after the match and he summed up just how crazy the match was.

"It was the weirdest game I’ve played in I think," said Gallagher. "It was the craziest game, but in the end I’m buzzing with the win, which was all we needed. So it was a strange game but a good one. "It was crazy. Honestly, I didn’t know what was going on, but at the end of the day it’s three points and we move on. It’s a massive win. We’ve got a tough run of games so we’re staying focused and moving on to the next one, which is going to be massive again. So we’re looking forward to getting back to work and preparing for the next game. "I felt like they did well with the nine men and they did make it difficult for us. But we all believed that eventually one of those balls in behind was going to be onside and we were going to get a goal from it. We did in the end, and we managed to get a couple more as well after that."

Gallagher and Chelsea will next be in action on Sunday when they welcome league leaders Manchester City to Stamford Bridge. The two sides are seperated by 12 points going into the match, with Chelsea all the way down in 10th.