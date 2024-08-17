Atletico Madrid hope to unveil Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher as a new signing next week, according to reports in Spain.

It’s been a busy summer for the London club with regard to both incomings and departures. Chelsea have made nine new additions, including midfielders Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Pedro Neta and Filip Jorgensen.

There have also been 13 departures, including both loans and permanent deals. Thiago Silva, Hakim Ziyech and Malang Sarr all left on free transfers following the expiration of their contracts, while Omari Hutchinson, Lewis Hall and Ian Maatsen have all left for significant fees.

Atletico ‘hope’ to resolve Gallagher transfer

The midfielder is close to completing a move to La Liga

Gallagher is expected to become Chelsea’s most high profile exit before the transfer deadline, as the England international is on the verge of joining La Liga side Atletico Madrid. Widespread reports last week indicated a £33.7million fee had been agreed with the Spanish side, and a medical had also been completed.

However, at Chelsea’s request, the 24-year-old returned to England, with reports suggesting the deal was on the verge of collapse. One week on, that appears to have changed and reports in Spain indicate Atletico are increasingly hopeful the move will be given the green light as the clubs close in on an agreement.

Conor Gallagher 2023/24 stats for Chelsea in all competitions Stat: Appearances 50 Goals 7 Assists 9 Minutes played 4,036

A report from Mundo Deportivo claims Atletico believe Gallagher is the player they need to reinforce their midfield department, so much so they are not considering alternatives. The article suggests they hope to be in a position to unveil the player at a presentation to the fans on Wednesday at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Gallagher is a product of Chelsea's youth system, and he made his first team debut in 2022 following loan spells with Charlton Athletic, West Brom and Crystal Palace. He has now amassed over 90 first team appearances, and he has scored 10 goals, while registering 10 assists across all competitions.

Negotiations for Joao Felix are ‘ongoing’

A deal for the forward is key to Gallagher’s move

Gallagher’s move to Atletico hinges on Chelsea agreeing a fee for former loanee Joao Felix. The 24-year-old has been with the La Liga giants since his move from Benfica in 2019, but he had a brief loan spell at Stamford Bridge in the second half of the 2022/23 campaign.

Felix spent last season on loan at Barcelona, and it’s expected he will leave Atletico on a permanent basis before the transfer deadline. In the same report from Mundo Deportivo, it has been claimed Atletico are optimistic a fee will be agreed with Chelsea and both deals can move forward, potentially in the coming days.

The article claims the sticking point appears to be the fee. Atletico paid Benfica a club-record fee of £113million to sign Felix five years ago, and they are hoping to recoup as much of that as possible with his sale. Atletico are after around €60million, while Chelsea want to pay closer to €45million due to their significant spending already this summer.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.