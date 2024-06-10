Highlights Chelsea face a firesale due to FFP rules, increasing the likelihood of losing key stars like Conor Gallagher.

Gallagher, a key player, is unsure of his future as Chelsea have not contacted him regarding their next steps.

Newcastle, Tottenham, and Aston Villa have expressed interest in Gallagher, with Villa as the front runners after opening talks.

Chelsea are preparing themselves for a firesale in the summer months, with the club looking to offload some of their players in a bid to raise funds for incoming targets - meaning that big stars could be sold in the process. And with Conor Gallagher being touted with a move away from Stamford Bridge, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that the midfielder doesn't want to leave with Chelsea failing to get in contact with him surrounding his future.

Gallagher was one of Chelsea's best players last season, scoring five goals and racking up seven assists for the Blues as they battled to a sixth-placed finish to secure Europa Conference League football. But with regulations to bypass and other players also in the running to be sold, Gallagher is still unsure of his future despite being in Germany with the England national team; and sources have revealed that Chelsea have not been in contact to discuss their next move.

Conor Gallagher: Transfer News Latest

Gallagher has been one of Chelsea's best players but he could leave

Gallagher has been linked with Premier League trio Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in recent weeks, with Villa being the club linked most after reportedly opening talks for his signature.

Whether he moves in the coming days remains to be seen, but with England's final group game being on June 25, the earliest that the midfielder can return to action is at the end of the month and as such, it appears a move will be made after that period.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Conor Gallagher has made 13 appearances for England.

Villa could stump up the fee for Gallagher with Douglas Luiz being linked elsewhere - opening the door for a move to the Midlands for the Three Lions star - but there are various hurdles to cross first.

The midfielder has been left in the dark by his club

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Gallagher met with his agency at the end of last week to gain clarity into his current situation at Stamford Bridge.

The midfielder is on Gareth Southgate’s plane to Germany ahead of EURO 2024, but whilst most of the squad going know where they will be playing their football next season, Gallagher remains in the dark having been linked with moves to Tottenham, Newcastle and Villa since the turn of the month.

Conor Gallagher's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 37 1st Assists 7 2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.4 2nd Tackles Per Game 2.3 3rd Interceptions Per Game 1.2 1st Match rating 7.13 2nd

Gallagher doesn’t wish to leave Chelsea, and he does not understand why he should have to leave the club that he has been at since he was a child - but that has been heightened by Chelsea failing to be in communication with their academy product about either a new deal or the prospect of leaving the club after a 16-year-affiliation.

Villa and Tottenham are seen as the most realistic options for Gallagher should he move on from Chelsea, with Villa having qualified for the Champions League and Tottenham being a fellow London club.

Gallagher Sale Would be Detrimental For Chelsea

There are a lack of leaders at Stamford Bridge

Gallagher would be sorely missed by Chelsea if he leaves. Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo are likely to be the two midfielders in front of him if he does stay, but options behind them in the pecking order such as Romeo Lavia and Lesley Ugochukwu haven't had anywhere near enough Premier League experience.

Gallagher has captained Chelsea at times and with Thiago Silva also leaving as one of the only veterans in a young squad, the Blues need a leader both on and off the pitch. Gallagher offers that in abundance and his departure means the Blues could find it tough to replace him.

