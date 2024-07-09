Highlights Atletico Madrid consider Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher 'a dream target'.

Gallagher aims to stay at Stamford Bridge and impress new boss Enzo Maresca.

Several outgoings expected at Chelsea, with Armando Broja and Romelu Lukaku poised for a permanent departure.

Atletico Madrid are showing concrete interest in Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian football insider suggests Atletico consider Gallagher a ‘dream target’ as they keep contacts active regarding his move to the Spanish capital.

Despite recent links with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer, Gallagher aims to stay and compete for his place under new boss Enzo Maresca.

The 24-year-old England international has revealed he is excited to work with the Italian, who took over at Chelsea last month, replacing Mauricio Pochettino.

Gallagher, currently focused on Euro 2024 with England, is likely to see his future resolved in the coming weeks as he approaches the final 12 months of his current deal with the Blues.

Keen to offload several stars this summer in a bid to raise transfer funds and avoid Financial Fair Play troubles, Chelsea are expected to make a decision on Gallagher’s future soon.

The Blues would be keen to cash in on Gallagher before his contract expires next year if he is not offered a new deal and a place in Maresca’s first-team squad.

His Chelsea deal is set to expire in just a year

Romano, speaking on his live show, suggested that Atletico ‘keep dreaming’ of Gallagher, who approaches the final 12 months of his Chelsea contract:

“What I'm hearing is that Atletico Madrid keep dreaming of Conor Gallagher and keep contacts active for Conor Gallagher. “So Conor Gallagher is the dream target of Atletico Madrid for the midfield. I say dream because it's an expensive deal. It's not an easy deal. It's not something that you close in one or two days. “But Atletico Madrid keep discussing this possibility, for Conor Gallagher, made contact with people close to the player. “So Atletico’s intention to try for Conor Gallagher is there. It's not easy for sure, it's not imminent for sure, but the contacts are concrete.”

Recent reports suggest Chelsea will be in no rush to sign a replacement if Gallagher leaves this summer – the Blues have recently announced the signing of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City and are expecting Romeo Lavia’s return from injury, which sidelined the Belgian for most of last season.

A standout performer for the Blues last year, Gallagher is eyed by several Premier League clubs alongside Atletico, including Tottenham and Aston Villa.

Chelsea, who are reportedly asking for around £50m for Gallagher, will be keen to cash in on their academy graduate as they look to balance the books with home-grown player sales this summer.

Conor Gallagher Stats (2023-24 Premier League) Games 37 Minutes 3,128 Goals 5 Assists 7 Pass success rate (%) 89.2 Tackles per 90 2.45

Broja and Chalobah Could Depart

Two academy graduates facing the axe

Chelsea duo Armando Broja and Trevor Chalobah could leave Stamford Bridge this summer as two academy graduates might be shipped off to balance the financial books.

According to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, Chelsea are willing to part ways with Broja and Chalobah ‘if they get good offers’ from any interested clubs.

The Blues are showing no signs of stopping in the transfer market after confirming four new signings already, with several outgoings lined up to bring in extra funds.

Outcast Romelu Lukaku is also expected to leave – the 31-year-old has 12 months remaining on his current deal and is unlikely to have a future under Maresca in London.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-07-24.