Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has been linked with a departure due to his contract expiring next summer, with Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa interested in the England international. While at Euro 2024 with his country, Gallagher was quizzed on his future, confirming that he's excited to work with Enzo Maresca and is fully focused on international duty.

Gallagher's deal will run out in 2025, meaning the Blues are forced to make a decision on his future. If they are unable to tie him down to a new contract, then he will leave for free next year, meaning offloading him in the coming months would make financial sense.

Gallagher Speaks Out on Spurs and Villa Interest

He's fully focused on Chelsea

Speaking to the media on Thursday afternoon, Gallagher was asked about his future at Stamford Bridge, confirming that he's fully focused on the tournament ahead, while also being excited to work with Maresca, who was recently appointed as manager...

“Full focus on the Euros. I couldn't be happier with the position I'm in. It was sad to see Pochettino go. He’s done so much for me, but I’m really excited for the new manager coming in and working with him”.

Aston Villa and Tottenham are both interested in signing the England international, and they will be hoping to strike a deal at a bargain price with his contract running down. Gallagher also mentions that he was sad to see Mauricio Pochettino depart. The former Southampton manager heavily relied on Gallagher and often named him as captain during his time at Chelsea.

Gallagher 23/24 Premier League Stats vs Chelsea Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 3,137 1st Goals 5 =4th Assists 7 2nd Pass success rate (%) 91.5 3rd Tackles per game 2.3 3rd Overall rating 7.13 2nd

With Gallagher in Germany with the England squad, the last thing he needs is off-field distractions, but there's no doubt he will want his future resolved as soon as possible. A new contract is yet to be agreed, with journalist Ben Jacobs telling GIVEMESPORT that they are no closer to coming to an agreement while also confirming that it's not true that Gallagher is demanding excessive wages.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gallagher is Chelsea’s 21st highest-earner at the club with the likes of Malang Sarr, Noni Madueke and Trevoh Chalobah all pocketing more than him.

Raheem Sterling Could Now Leave Chelsea

West Ham and Crystal Palace are keen

According to a report from TBR Football, Chelsea are now looking to move experienced forward Raheem Sterling on in the summer transfer window. It's understood that West Ham United and Crystal Palace are both interested in securing his signature.

The report suggests that Sterling isn't in favour of heading through the exit door at Stamford Bridge, but he has considered joining an MLS club. At the age of 29, the England international isn't in any rush to leave Europe, so it will be interesting to see whether he would be keen on a move to Palace or West Ham.

All statistics per WhoScored - correct as of 11/06/2024