Highlights Conor Gallagher could miss Chelsea's fixture against Newcastle United.

Despite previous transfer rumours, Gallagher has been a key player under Mauricio Pochettino this season.

Pochettino confirmed Gallagher's absence from training but hopes he can recover in time for Monday's match.

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has been a key cog in Mauricio Pochettino's system this season, but the Blues might have to deal without him in their upcoming fixture against Newcastle United, with the England international a doubt.

Gallagher, despite reports suggesting that the west London club could offload him in the summer transfer window, has been a regular under Pochettino this term. The former Crystal Palace loanee has started more Premier League games than any other Chelsea player this campaign.

Gallagher a Doubt for Newcastle Game

Pochettino Confirms Gallagher Isn't Training

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's game against Newcastle, Pochettino has confirmed that Gallagher isn't currently training with the squad and is a doubt for Monday's fixture...

"Gallagher is not training because he has a virus. That is the news from the medical. He is not here in the last three days we were training. We will see tomorrow or Saturday if he can have the possibility to train. The problem is you lose weight and the energy is down."

Losing Gallagher for the game against Newcastle would be a huge blow, especially when up against Eddie Howe's intense system. The lack of training over the last few days is likely to make him a major doubt, but Pochettino does have plenty of other options in the middle of the park.

Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo weren't mentioned as injury problems during the press conference, so they could start alongside each other in midfield. Cole Palmer could line up in an attacking midfielder role ahead of them, but that might leave the Blues short of options on the bench. Lesley Ugochukwu and Romeo Lavia are continuing to undergo rehabilitation.

Gallagher has been linked with a move away, with Tottenham Hotspur keen, but the north London club will be forced to pay in the region of £60m to secure his signature. It would be a major surprise if the Blues allowed him to depart, considering his importance to the side.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Bukayo Saka, Dejan Kulusevski, and Bruno Fernandes have made more tackles in the attacking third than Conor Gallagher in the Premier League this season.

Pochettino Confirms Exciting Academy News

Chelsea looking to build for the future

Pochettino also confirmed that Ben Chilwell and Levi Colwill were suffering from injury issues, so as a result, their first-team numbers in training are limited. The Argentine manager revealed that nine youngsters from the academy were training with the senior squad on Wednesday, which is excellent news for the future of the club.

Pochettino even hinted that some of them may be involved against Newcastle due to fitness problems in their squad. Todd Boehly has been heavily focusing on bringing in young talent since his arrival at Stamford Bridge, so the American business owner will be excited to see some of the academy being given a chance to impress with the senior squad.

