Highlights Chelsea could let Conor Gallagher go in the January transfer window to raise funds for new signings.

The Blues have spent big in recent windows and need to balance the books if they're to bring more new players through the door.

Gallagher is liked behind-the-scenes at Stamford Bridge and the midfielder isn't expected to give up his place too easily.

Chelsea now have a 'decision' to make in regard to the future of Conor Gallagher, with journalist Ben Jacobs revealing to GIVEMESPORT that the midfielder could be let go during the January transfer window.

It's suggested Mauricio Pochettino is a big fan of Gallagher, something that has been reflected by his constant presence in the Chelsea side this season. Plus, the academy graduate has also captained the Blues during this 2023/24 campaign, indicating he has a strong standing within the dressing room.

But, it's believed that Chelsea could decide to let Gallagher leave in the winter market, in order to raise funds for targets from elsewhere.

Gallagher fall guy for hefty Chelsea spending spree

It's been a rollercoaster 18 months or so at Stamford Bridge, with co-owner Todd Boehly having ripped up the rulebook ever since taking the reins in west London. That has included a whopping £1 billion investment on new players, which so far doesn't appear to have helped the club's cause.

Approaching the midway point of the current campaign, Chelsea remain languishing in mid-table, with Pochettino yet to have had the desired impact on the club's results. The two-time European champions burned through three different managers last season, but so far Pochettino's job remains safe, but for how long remains to be seen.

It's suggested Chelsea will once again test the market for reinforcements when the January window opens, but only if they can raise funds via transfer sales. One player mooted as a potential fall guy is in fact Gallagher, who despite being a favourite of Pochettino's, is facing an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge.

Conor Gallagher Chelsea Stats (via Transfermarkt) Matches 63 Minutes 3,458 Goals 3 Assists 5 Yellow Cards 13 Red Cards 2

The Daily Mail have reported that Gallagher is on a list of Chelsea stars who could be allowed to leave - at the right price - when the transfer window opens next month. It's in an attempt to balance the books, following what has been a wild few windows of spending for the Blues.

Gallagher was subject to interest from Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United during the summer, with Chelsea then slapping a £45 million price tag on Gallagher's shoulders. Whether Chelsea hold out for a fee in that region this time remains to be seen, not least because Gallagher now has 18 months left to run on his contract, with the £50,000-per-week earner's current deal set to run out in the summer of 2025.

Regardless, Chelsea believe Gallagher is a valuable asset, who could fetch a healthy price if sent to auction.

When quizzed by GIVEMESPORT about the chances of Gallagher leaving Chelsea in the January window, journalist Jacobs admitted the chances were high, given the club's need to shift players off the books. That's despite Gallagher being a regular starter this season, with the reliable reporter insisting Pochettino is keen to keep the England international at the club:

“I think a lot will depend on Chelsea receiving the right offer for Gallagher and then they will have a decision to make. Gallagher has captained Chelsea this season and from the player's point of view he intends to fight for his place and what helps him is that Pochettino also rates Gallagher, so his vote is that he stays. But Pochettino and the recruitment team appreciate that Chelsea are going to have to sell one or two players in order to balance the books and keep the squad size down, because they're also going to recruit. “So it's almost like a one in one out type policy, so at the end of January, and probably at the end of the summer, the squad size doesn't increase but they still want to recruit.”

Striker the target for Chelsea in January

One of the positions Gallagher could be sold in order to fund a new arrival in is centre forward, as Chelsea look to remedy their poor goalscoring form. Netting just 26 goals from the opening 16 Premier League matches was a cause for concern, with the general consensus that a new striker could help patch things up.

Victor Osimhen was a name being mentioned in the conversation as a potential addition, but it's now suggested that transfer might have to wait until the summer window. That's because the Nigeria international recently penned a new contract at Napoli, which looks set to keep him at the club until the end of the season at least.

Elsewhere, Chelsea have been linked with a move for Brentford star Ivan Toney, who is a player of interest to the capital side and is expected to be on the move in January.