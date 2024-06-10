Highlights Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice look set to start for England at Euro 2024, but the third midfielder could be one of Conor Gallagher, Kobbie Mainoo or Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Gallagher is the best of the bunch when it comes to offensive stats, but there are questions over whether England need another midfielder in attack.

Alexander-Arnold excels in possession, creating more chances than the other two while also providing some defensive protection.

For the most part, it appears that Gareth Southgate's starting line-up for Euro 2024 picks itself. Jordan Pickford and Harry Kane are expected to lead England at either end of the pitch. Sandwiched in between, Marc Guehi is likely to replace the injured Harry Maguire, with Phil Foden appearing more likely to operate from wider areas.

The one conundrum that remains is who will be the third midfielder when the Three Lions take to the field on Sunday. With Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham's places almost a certainty, it seems as though one spot will be fought between three men. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kobbie Mainoo and Conor Gallagher are all vying to force their way into the starting XI, but who will get the nod?

Using statistics to compare how they have performed in key areas in 2023/24, all three options have been evaluated to see who is the most deserving of that final spot against Serbia.

Offensive Statistics

Gallagher stands out with more goals and assists

Neither of these three men are particularly known for their goalscoring prowess. However, it is the man who captained Chelsea more often than not who leads the way. In the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, Gallagher managed five goals and seven assists. Only Cole Palmer, who was one of the most improved performers last season, managed more for the Blues.

Meanwhile, Manchester United's newest Red Devil managed a return of just three goals and one assist, with Alexander-Arnold coughing up the same number of strikes and just three more assists. That marks the full-back turned midfielder's worst output in terms of goal contributions since his debut season in the competition.

In terms of conversion rate, Mainoo soars above the rest with 37.5%. Gallagher is the closest but is still back by a considerable margin at 13.89%. The same can also be said for shot accuracy, with the teenager managing an impressive 62.5% in comparison to his counterparts' 50% and 24.24%.

When looking at these statistics, it would seem that Mainoo and Gallagher take the advantage. However, there is a question mark about whether or not England need more attacking threats given what is already at their disposal further up the field. In that case, would a more pragmatic approach still favour this pair?

Comparing Offensive Stats - Alexander-Arnold, Mainoo, Gallagher Stats Alexanader-Arnold Mainoo Gallagher Goals 3 3 5 Assists 4 1 7 Goals from Inside the Box 2 3 3 Goals from Outside the Box 1 0 2 Conversion Rate (%) 9.09 37.5 13.89 Shots On Target 8 5 18 Shot Accuracy (%) 24.24 62.5 50

Possession Statistics

Alexander-Arnold begins to showcase his superiority

Many have believed that Alexander-Arnold had the tools to make a world-class midfielder for some time. His vision and ability on the ball has seen him revolutionise what is expected as a full-back. He seamlessly transitioned into a more inverted role during Jurgen Klopp's swansong season and has been trusted by Southgate to operate more centrally.

His statistical data explains why he has earned that trust. Last season, the 25-year-old managed 70.3 attempted passes per 90, 53.7 open play passes and created 2.7 chances per game. This puts him comfortably ahead of his compatriots. He also led the way in successful crosses (32.74%) and through balls per game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only four players created more big chances in the Premier League than Alexander-Arnold in 2023/24 (17) - Son Heung-min (20), Kevin De Bruyne (21), Bruno Fernandes (21) and Mohamed Salah (22).

In terms of long pass and short pass accuracy, the Liverpudlian is less impressive. It is Gallagher who tops this area, with a total pass accuracy of 91.5% and long pass accuracy of 66.67%. In comparison, Mainoo sits on 86.66% and 52.5% respectively, with Liverpool's vice captain finishing with 79.58% and 44.41%. This doesn't pain the entire picture though. As seen above, Alexander-Arnold did produce more passes in total, therefore it is likely he attempted an even higher amount which would explain his lower accuracy overall.

As previously mentioned, the season just gone was Alexander-Arnold's worst in terms of his output, but much of that can be put down to the role he was given this season, where he dictated the tempo more in midfield areas, rather than bombing down the right flank and putting in dangerous crosses. This is likely what will be expected of whoever features alongside Declan Rice as a fellow anchorman. With that in mind, it's advantage Trent heading into the final area of analysis.

Comparing Possession Stats - Alexander-Arnold, Mainoo, Gallagher Stats (per 90) Alexanader-Arnold Mainoo Gallagher Passes Attempted 70.3 40.1 55.5 Open-Play Passes Completed 53.7 34.5 48.9 Chances Created 2.7 0.7 1.5 Through Balls 1 0.4 0.2 Pass Accuracy (%) 79.58 86.66 91.5 Long Pass Accuracy (%) 44.41 52.5 66.67 Crossing Accuracy (%) 32.74 16.67 28.12

Defensive Statistics

The trio are evenly split defensively

Despite the fact that one of these three is a natural defender, there is certainly no landslide when it comes to who impresses more on the defensive side of their games.

Each individual has their strengths. FA Cup final hero Mainoo leads the way in aerial duels contested per 90 (2.1), ground duel success (54.89%) and blocked shots per 90 (0.6). He also finishes second in tackles made and duels contested. He is pipped to these by Gallagher, who is also superior in ground duels contested (10.6) and interceptions (1.3).

So, where does Alexander-Arnold's defensive strengths lie? The right-back tops the charts in aerial duel success (57.14), aided by the fact he attempts the fewest of these battles. Aside from that, it is only in clearances and ball recoveries that the former Champions League winner shows his worth. There is an argument to say that because he defends more on the flanks, he is involved in fewer battles throughout games. If that's an argument to defend him though, could that not also be used as a reason why he shouldn't be starting there? Particularly against stronger opposition.

Comparing Defensive Stats - Alexander-Arnold, Mainoo, Gallagher Stats (per 90) Alexanader-Arnold Mainoo Gallagher Duels Contested 7.8 10.7 12.2 Tackles Made 1.7 2.2 2.5 Aerial Duels Contested 0.6 2.1 1.6 Aerial Duel Success (%) 57.14 42.22 47.17 Ground Duels Contested 7.2 8.6 10.6 Ground Duel Success (%) 44.19 54.89 50.68 Clearances 1.8 1.3 0.9 Interceptions 1.3 1.1 1.3 Blocked Shots 0.1 0.6 0.4 Ball Recoveries 7.4 4.5 6.4

Verdict

England's third midfielder could change game by game

The answer as to who should play the person to take up the vacant midfield spot ultimately has no definitive answer. Gareth Southgate is blessed to have so much talent to pick from, both now and in years to come.

England struggled to show their creativity on the ball in their last warm-up friendly against Iceland when Mainoo lined-up alongside Rice in midfield. With his vision and ability to pick out a pass from nowhere, Alexander-Arnold is arguably the man who should be favoured when needed to break down stern opposition.

Incredibly though, should England find themselves matched up against opposition like Spain or France later in the tournament, it is the defender who will likely need to be dropped to allow for more defensive stability. As to who you replace him with, all of them have their strengths, but it is Mainoo who has more recently showcased his maturity on the grandest of stages. It would be a risk to put such an inexperienced player in such an environment, but if there is one thing that seems apparent in Kobbie Mainoo, it is that he is unfazed by the pressure that surrounds him.

