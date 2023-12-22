Highlights Chelsea could decide to cash in on academy products during the January window to raise funds for different deals.

One player linked with a move is Conor Gallagher, who has been an ever-present in the Chelsea team this season.

Despite the links, it's expected Gallagher will stick around at Stamford Bridge instead.

Chelsea allowing Conor Gallagher to leave in the January window would be a surprising development, despite stories suggesting the one-time European champions could sanction his exit, transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Gallagher has captained Chelsea on multiple occasions this season and is a favourite of manager Mauricio Pochettino, but it hasn't stopped the midfielder from being linked to a move. It comes just months after Gallagher was subject to interest during the summer transfer window, which ultimately failed to materialise into anything serious.

But now, with the January window just days away, there are further claims Gallagher could be about to leave for pastures new.

Interest in Gallagher long-standing from Premier League clubs

Had things worked out differently for Gallagher in the summer, there is every chance he would've been playing his football away from Stamford Bridge right now. That's because interest in the midfielder was rife during the summer, with West Ham United even going as far as lodging a bid.

Conor Gallagher 2023/24 Stats Matches 20 Minutes 1,616 Goals 0 Assists 4 Yellow Cards 3 Red Cards 1 All stats via Transfermarkt

Offering £40 million to take Gallagher off Chelsea's hands, the proposed deal was laughed off by the west Londoners, partly because they weren't open to letting him leave the club. Fast forward five months and there appears to have been a drastic shift in thinking, with claims starting to surface that Gallagher could be allowed to leave Chelsea after all.

Gallagher interest growing ahead of January window

As reported first by The Daily Mail, it's suggested Gallagher could be placed on the 'for sale' list at Stamford Bridge. The reason being that if Chelsea wish to sanction more deals, first they must balance the books by selling players first.

The most profitable way of doing this is by flogging academy products, as they didn't cost a transfer fee to sign in the first place, meaning money made from a sale goes down as profit.

In response to the rumours linking Gallagher with a move away from Stamford Bridge, journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that the England star is keen to fight for his place and won't give up on his Chelsea career easily. That's in part down to the relationship Gallagher has struck up with new Blues boss Pochettino.

But the story linking Gallagher with a switch away has caused plenty of confusion, not least because he's a player who has been used plenty by Pochettino this season. Featuring in every Chelsea match bar one so far, the only game the 23-year-old didn't play in was because of a red-card suspension.

What's more, Gallagher is in the top three for most-used Chelsea players this term, having racked up over 1,600 minutes already during 2023/24. And excluding goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, Gallagher himself is the outright most-used player this season.

When asked about the stories suggesting Gallagher could be sold by Chelsea during the January transfer window, Jones was steadfast in his belief that the midfield maestro would stick around in west London beyond next month. Hinting that a sale - at this stage - was unlikely, Jones believes Gallagher could instead go on and sign a contract extension at Stamford Bridge instead:

“I'm told so yeah. I think there's this narrative around the fact that if Chelsea are going to go and spend more money, then the best way for them to raise funds and to avoid FFP sanctions is to sell lads that comes from the academy. And I totally understand that and it's true. “Selling Gallagher just doesn't make much sense when he's so ingrained in what Pochettino has been doing so far this season. Gallagher doesn't want to leave, Pochettino doesn't want him to leave and from what I understand the conversations that have happened, while they might not be on the verge of a complete breakthrough when he was signing a new contract, I was told a couple of weeks ago that he probably will be staying. “So I would expect once we get to the new year that one really does kick on. We do need clarity on it pretty soon, but I'd be very surprised if Gallagher ended up leaving.”

Gallagher crucial to Chelsea revival

Wearing the captain's armband at full-time of Chelsea's midweek win over Newcastle United in the League Cup, Gallagher's standing in the side is one thing that certainly isn't under scrutiny.

But Gallagher and Co. will be looking to put an end to the recent inconsistent results over the festive period, as following on from Sunday's clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Chelsea take on Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday the 27th.

The year concludes for Pochettino's side with a trip to Kenilworth Road to take on Luton, while Preston North End await in the third round of this season's FA Cup.