Highlights Tottenham Hotspur have identified Conor Gallagher as their priority target in the January transfer window to strengthen their midfield.

Gallagher has been impressive for Chelsea this season but has no interest in leaving the club, making the deal difficult to complete.

Despite the challenges, there is still a chance that Spurs could make a late move for a midfielder, especially if Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is sold.

Tottenham Hotspur have Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher high on their shortlist this month, but journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT why it could be a difficult deal to get over the line, with the England international uninterested in departing Stamford Bridge.

The north London outfit have appeared to identify Gallagher as their primary target to reinforce their midfield in the January transfer window, but it was always going to be a tricky signing to complete. With a few days left of the window, we could see Spurs make a late move, but convincing Mauricio Pochettino to sanction a sale certainly won't be easy.

After securing themselves a new defender and attacker earlier in the month, Ange Postecoglou and his recruitment team clearly wanted to add another body in the middle of the park. However, it certainly won't be the end of the world if they don't find the right deal, as they've already enjoyed an impressive window so far.

Gallagher is a priority for Tottenham

As per the Independent, Gallagher has been identified as a priority target for the remaining days of the window for Spurs. Postecoglou is looking to secure the signature of a 'running midfielder' who can also deputise in the absence of James Maddison in an advanced role in the middle of the pitch. The main issue is Pochettino has trusted Gallagher this term as one of his key players, with the former West Brom loanee even captaining the Blues on occasion this season.

Conor Gallagher's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 20 1st Assists 4 =1st Key Passes Per Game 1.4 =2nd Tackles Per Game 2.7 2nd Interceptions Per Game 1.4 1st Match rating 7.07 1st Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 30/01/2024

Reports suggested that Chelsea could look to sell Gallagher this month in order to fund their pursuit of a new striker. The English midfielder, dubbed a 'big talent' by former Chelsea player Frank Lampard, would count as pure profit on the books if sold, which could be hugely beneficial to the west London club from a financial perspective. However, Pochettino might not be best pleased considering he's undoubtedly been one of their best players this season.

With time ticking in the transfer window, the likelihood of Spurs securing the signature of a midfielder appears to be diminishing, but according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, there is still a chance that the north London outfit bring in a new addition in the middle of the park, especially if Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is sold.

Dean Jones - Gallagher has 'no interest' in Tottenham

Jones has suggested that the chances of Gallagher moving to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium get slimmer every day. The journalist adds that the Chelsea midfielder has no real interest in joining Postecoglou's charges and wants to remain with Chelsea this month. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"The chances get slimmer every day obviously. Tottenham are trying to avoid their reputation of days of old where they would go into the transfer market on the final couple of days, and kind of be persuaded to make bids that they might try to avoid any other stage. Ultimately, I think that there is a temptation to sign Conor Gallagher but it is not likely at this stage I think is how I'd put it. Chelsea might listen to an offer but as it stands, Gallagher has no real interest in joining Tottenham, he wants to stay at Chelsea. They're in a cup final next month, he is an ever-present in the team, he's captain at times. I personally don't think Conor Gallagher will be leaving."

