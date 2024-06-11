Highlights Chelsea's Conor Gallagher wants to stay at Stamford Bridge, but contract talks have not progressed.

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher's future has been a hot topic of discussion for supporters at Stamford Bridge, and sources have now told GIVEMESPORT that contract talks have not developed, but the England international wants to stay at the club.

With Gallagher's deal expiring in 2025, this summer is an important one for the former Crystal Palace loanee. Chelsea might have to consider offloading him if they are unable to tie him down to a new deal, or they risk losing him on a free transfer.

Many clubs are keen on attempting to prise Gallagher away from Stamford Bridge, and it's no surprise considering the impact he made on Chelsea's side last season. With his deal close to expiring, any interested party might feel they can secure themselves a bargain this summer.

Gallagher Wants to Stay at Chelsea

He could run his contract down

Sources have confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea's stance is softening on Gallagher's contract and talks haven't developed in recent weeks. As it stands, Gallagher wants to stay at the club rather than depart, but if he is forced out of the door, he wants to join a side competing in the Champions League.

Conor Gallagher's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 37 1st Assists 7 2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.4 2nd Tackles Per Game 2.3 3rd Interceptions Per Game 1.2 1st Match rating 7.13 2nd

There's now a chance that Gallagher, who was described as 'priceless' by Mauricio Pochettino, does let his contract run down which is a fear for Chelsea as they don't want to lose him for nothing. If the English midfielder was to do this, it would likely give him a bigger pool of clubs to choose from considering he's available on a free transfer. There's still no guarantee that Gallagher will depart and his priority would be to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

According to Spotrac, Gallagher earns just £50k-a-week at Chelsea, with 20 players taking home more than him. Considering his importance to the side, it wouldn't be harsh if Gallagher felt he deserved a hefty pay rise.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Conor Gallagher started 46 games in all competitions for Chelsea last season, more than any other player.

Aston Villa and Tottenham 'Serious' About Gallagher

Atletico Madrid are also keen

According to GMS sources, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur hold the most serious interest in Gallagher ahead of the summer transfer window. There are many clubs keen especially as the days remaining on his contract tick down, but it appears the Premier League duo are two from England who are keen.

It's understood that Atletico Madrid are also interested in Gallagher, a side who along with Villa, will be competing in the Champions League next season. It's set to be a competitive race to secure his signature, and Chelsea now have to make a decision.

