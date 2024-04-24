Highlights Chelsea player Conor Gallagher has claimed his team is working hard after their embarrassing 5-0 loss to Arsenal.

A young fan at Emirates Stadium held up a banner questioning Chelsea players' effort in recent games.

Arsenal's dominant victory over Chelsea leaves them three points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Conor Gallagher has claimed Chelsea are "putting the effort in" following the club's embarrassing 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Arsenal. A young Blues supporter in the Emirates crowd was spotted with a banner which questioned how hard the players were willing to work.

It's been a difficult season for Mauricio Pochettino and his side, and narrowly missing out on a spot in the FA Cup final with a 1-0 loss to Manchester City, they travelled to north London in the Premier League hoping to pick up a shock result. Mikel Arteta and co, however, were far too strong for the visitors.

At some point in the game, television cameras panned to the crowd where a young fan held up a banner which sadly summed up the mood for the West London outfit of late. Indeed the fan had written a sign which said: "I don't want your shirt. I want you to fight for ours".

Gallagher's response to damning fan sign

"We definitely are putting the effort in"

After the defeat, Gallagher – who has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge – was asked by the press what he thought about the banner, with the interviewer quoting the phrase and adding: "How does it feel to know that some supporters that don't feel like the tram are putting the effort it?" The England international replied:

"We definitely are putting the effort in. I know how much it means to all the boys. It is a very young squad with not much experience as a team in the Premier League. "As you've seen this season, we have had a lot of ups and downs and we are still improving as a team to get to the next level and today was one of those days we were nowhere near it. And we need to just dust ourselves off. But also we will look at the performance where we can improve. And [look at] all the mistakes where we can put it right and just get ready for the next one."

Related 5 Things Fans Are Talking About After Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea Nicolas Jackson, Martin Odegaard and Cole Palmer are all hot topics following Arsenal's demolition of Chelsea.

Chelsea Beaten by Five-Star Arsenal

Kai Havertz gets revenge

The game got off to the worst possible start for the Blues as Leandro Trossard drilled home from a tight angle giving the Gunners a lead after just four minutes. Chelsea had moments in the first half, though, and went into the break just a goal down.

With the game relatively even for a period, Arsenal truly asserted themselves on the proceedings in a 18-minute period as they bagged four goals to seal all three points in impressive fashion. Both Ben White and Kai Havertz bagged a brace, leaving Arteta's men three points clear at the top of the Premier League title (albeit with both Liverpool and Man City having played fewer games).

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: This 5-0 win was the biggest margin Arsenal have beaten Chelsea by in their history.

It was a particularly sweet evening for Havertz who used to play at Stamford Bridge. Having struggled to impress in West London, he has looked much more at home since moving to the north of the capital and bagged his 10th and 11th league goal of the season on the night – having managed eight in his best season at Chelsea.