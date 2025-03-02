February marked six months since Conor Gallagher departed the Premier League in search of a new challenge, swapping England for the sun-soaked streets of Madrid with Atletico. His performances have drawn a mixed response from the Spanish media, reflecting a spell that has been both promising and inconsistent.

Despite a strong 2023/24 campaign, Gallagher's future at Chelsea appeared uncertain upon the arrival of new manager Enzo Maresca. So, when the club accepted Atletico Madrid’s bid, he seized the opportunity to join La Liga. In doing so, he followed in the footsteps of English stars like David Beckham and Jude Bellingham, becoming the latest to test himself in Spanish football.

With Atletico currently sitting top of the league ahead of Real Madrid and Barcelona, Gallagher’s long-term place in Diego Simeone's starting lineup remains up for dispute. However, one undeniable trait makes him a coveted asset for managers across Europe: his relentless work ethic and ability to cover every blade of grass. That quality took centre stage on Saturday against Athletic Club, earning him viral status.

Gallagher's Work Ethic Hits Headlines Against Athletic Club

The Englishman turned the stadium into a bear pit with his late pressing

There are several approaches a team can take when protecting a 1-0 lead in the final minute of a match. They might shield the ball in the corner, battling through stoppage time, or drop deep to absorb the last waves of pressure. However, every top manager knows that the best form of defence is attack.

Gallagher embodied this philosophy to the extreme on Saturday evening, launching himself into two full-throttle challenges to keep the ball away from his team’s half. His relentless pressing ignited the stadium, turning it into a cauldron of noise, and his manager’s reaction to his sheer commitment spoke volumes. Watch the full moment below:

Gallagher's Performance Proves Why Simeone Bought Him

He was excellent after coming off the bench

Every successful team needs a tireless workhorse, and if Atletico are to maintain their impressive form and push for silverware ahead of their heavyweight rivals, much of the hard graft will fall on Gallagher’s shoulders. Coming off the bench for the final 30 minutes on Saturday, he delivered a stellar performance.

The England international recorded three interceptions, won every tackle he contested, made seven defensive actions, and, crucially, pressed relentlessly across the pitch. His reputation as a “teacher’s pet” under Patrick Vieira at Crystal Palace was on full display once again as he showed glimmers of his very best as fans lauded a player destined to become a favourite of Simeone's.