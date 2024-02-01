Highlights Tottenham Hotspur will not sign Conor Gallagher from Chelsea on deadline day, despite their previous interest.

Chelsea are open to selling Gallagher for the right offer, but Spurs don't intend to do any inward business before the window closes at 11pm.

Spurs may revisit a deal for Gallagher in the summer, although his price-tag could remain an issue.

Tottenham Hotspur won't sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher before the January transfer window closes, Sky Sports' Michael Bridge has informed GIVEMESPORT.

Reporting live from Hotspur Way, Bridge revealed that there will be no inward business at Spurs on deadline day - including a late swoop for the Blues midfielder.

Tottenham are long-term admirers

Tottenham's interest in Gallagher was one of the key narratives of the summer window's deadline day and the saga has re-emerged as we approach the end of the January equivalent. Spurs made a £40m bid for the England international, but it was rebuffed by the Blues who demanded an extra £5m. Their London rivals failed to follow up - partly due to their inability to raise enough funds by selling Tanguy Ndombele (loaned to Galatasaray) and Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg (still at the club).

The Independent mooted Gallagher as a prime target for the North London club again in January, claiming he was 'top of the list' for Spurs. But no deal has materialised and a last-minute switch from Stamford Bridge has now been dismissed.

Related Tottenham 'very, very interested' in Lucas Bergvall deal Tottenham Hotspur are keen to secure a Deadline Day deal for Djurgardens youngster Lucas Bergvall

No Spurs signings on deadline day

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Michael Bridge ruled out the prospect of Tottenham signing Gallagher at this stage of the transfer window by insisting 'nothing will happen' at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on deadline day. However, the Sky Sports reporter did suggest a deal for the midfielder could take place in the summer instead.

"Nothing's going to happen here today. Nothing has really materialised [with Gallagher] in January despite rumours and reports. This is a strange one really. He has the Chelsea captaincy but because of PSR and the fact he'd count as pure profit, he was always a player Chelsea were willing to listen to offers for despite Chelsea and Tottenham's rivalry. He's too expensive at the moment but it might be something they'll revisit in the summer."

Gallagher's future uncertain at Stamford Bridge

Gallagher's future will remain under the microscope even if he's still a Chelsea player once the transfer window closes as expected. The nuances of Profit and Sustainability Rules make him arguably more valuable to the Blues as a financial asset than a player on the pitch, despite Mauricio Pochettino giving him the armband for much of the season.

Chelsea appear to be open to the idea of cashing in if the right offer is presented to them and that stance on a player who's been one of their best performers this season has divided opinion. But by the summer, Chelsea may have forced their own hand anyway. At that point, Gallagher's contract will have just 12 months left; it seems unlikely the club will allow him to play into the final year of his deal before leaving for free.

Related Conor Gallagher 'no closer' to new Chelsea contract as Tottenham plot move Chelsea and Conor Gallagher are no nearer to a new deal even though the player wants to stay.

Whether the Blues would still value him at £45m at that point seems unclear, but it feels unlikely suitors would be willing to pay it knowing they could sign Gallagher for free in a year's time.