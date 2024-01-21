Highlights Tottenham Hotspur admire Conor Gallagher and may make a late bid in the January transfer window.

The club needs reinforcements in midfield due to availability issues and injuries.

Spurs are looking for a "running midfielder" and Gallagher is their top target, but the deal may happen in the summer instead.

Tottenham Hotspur admire Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher but are yet to make an offer, and journalist Paul Brown has explained to GIVEMESPORT why Daniel Levy could pounce towards the end of the January transfer window.

The Lilywhites were quick to act in the January transfer window, bringing in Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig and signing Radu Dragusin from Genora on a permanent. They've experienced an impressive beginning to the 2023/24 Premier League season, positioning themselves competitively for qualification to the next season's Champions League. However, in order to stay in the race towards the top of the table, further reinforcements may be necessary at Hotspur Way.

Gallagher would undoubtedly be an impressive signing for the north London outfit, especially when you consider the availability issues they have in the middle of the park. Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr are currently at the African Cup of Nations, while Rodrigo Bentancur has endured a difficult time with injuries so far this term.

Tottenham want a 'running midfielder'

According to the Independent, Tottenham are seeking to acquire the services of a 'running midfielder' in the January transfer window, with Gallagher their number one target. Ange Postecoglou is hoping to bring in a player capable of playing in a deeper role in midfield but also deputies in the absence of James Maddison, who has missed a large portion of the campaign already.

Conor Gallagher's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 20 1st Assists 4 =1st Key Passes Per Game 1.4 =2nd Tackles Per Game 2.7 2nd Interceptions Per Game 1.4 1st Match rating 7.07 1st Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 18/01/2024

Despite Spurs showing an interest in the midfield during the winter, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge recently told GIVEMESPORT that this deal could be one for the summer transfer window. It's understood that Chelsea will consider offloading Gallagher in order to fund new additions. As the England international came through the academy, it would count for pure profit on the books, meaning it will significantly help them in their fight to remain within the Premier League's profit and sustainability guidelines.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Postecoglou 'really appreciates' Gallagher, but he's unaware of any direct negotiations between any of the parties involved. The respected reporter reiterates that Chelsea could demand up to £60m to allow Gallagher to depart in the January market.

Paul Brown - Spurs could pounce late in window

Brown has suggested that sources at Tottenham have denied that any talks about signing Gallagher this window have taken place so far, but the club do admire the former West Bromwich Albion loanee. The journalist adds that we could see Daniel Levy make a 'lowball offer' towards the end of the month to test Chelsea's resolve and see if they become desperate to sell. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"So sources at Tottenham were very quick to come out and deny that any talks have taken place between the clubs for Conor Gallagher, but we do know that the club like Gallagher a lot It wouldn't surprise me if Daniel Levy tries a lowball offer towards the end of the window just to test Chelsea's resolve, because Chelsea are asking quite a lot of money for Conor Gallagher, and I don't think Spurs are going to spend that kind of money on anyone this month. But as we get closer to the end of the window, we'll start to see just how desperate Chelsea are to bring some cash in by the end of January. I think that is what the Spurs' strategy might be here. I wouldn't be at all surprised if you see some action for Gallagher in the last couple of days of the window."

Tottenham's business in January isn't over

It's rare that we see clubs partake in too much transfer activity in the winter window, but Spurs were quick to secure the signatures of Dragusin and Werner, who will significantly improve their squad. However, it appears they aren't quite finished yet.

Journalist Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that he expects Spurs to target another defender in the summer, but we could also see the north London outfit bring in further additions in the January window. The respected reporter backs up the claims that a midfielder will be targeted, but they might not have a specific player lined up as a Gallagher alternative.